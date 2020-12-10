Rachel Brosnahan Gives Fans an Update on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Fourth Season

"We are in the process of getting ready to go back hopefully safely in January, and are really, really excited," the actress said

Rachel Brosnahan wants another season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel just as much as fans.

While appearing virtually on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the 30-year-old actress detailed that the cast is returning to the set of the popular Amazon series early next year.

"We were supposed to go back in June and obviously it wasn’t safe to do that then," Brosnahan shared, before she revealed, "I just actually came from a wig and shoe and hat fitting. Literally just 20 minutes ago, walked in the door."

"So we are in the process of getting ready to go back hopefully safely in January, and are really, really excited," she continued. "The hats are insane. The hats are out of control. We may have lost our minds with the hats this season."

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | Credit: Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

Then, asked by co-host Julia Cunningham if the wigs meant that there will be a time jump on the Emmy award-winning series, Brosnahan replied, "We’ve always had wigs. Wigs have helped us with time jumps in the past."

"Obviously, Midge was blond, a very poor choice, at some point in college. But our wigs are incredible and I’m so grateful that we have them, especially a couple of seasons in," she added. "I don’t think I’d have hair left on my head if we weren’t using brilliant, beautiful, amazing wigs."

Despite being the show's star, Brosnahan also said that she has "no idea" what's to come for the next season.

"I wish I had anything except hats. I have absolutely no idea what’s happening ... I am being a hundred percent honest. I haven’t seen a script. I haven’t seen anything," she said. "I have no idea what’s happening this season. So I am just as excited as everyone else to find out."

The comedy and drama television series from Amy Sherman-Palladino follows Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York City housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The cast also includes Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, and Jane Lynch, among others.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the SAG Awards earlier this year, the cast detailed some celebrities they would love to see appear on the series when the fourth season does happen.