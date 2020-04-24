Rachel Brosnahan Doesn't Want 'Young People Experiencing Homelessness' to 'Become Invisible'

Image zoom Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan is just as marvelous off-screen as she is on TV.

In 2013, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 29, started working with Covenant House, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services to young people in need.

“I was introduced to Covenant House through an event called Broadway Sleep Out in 2013,” Brosnahan tells PEOPLE in this week’s Beautiful Issue. “We spent the evening learning about the breadth of life-changing support Covenant House provides to young people overcoming homelessness, from safe shelter, clean clothes and hot meals to job readiness training, medical and legal services, transitional housing programs and much more — all with a promise of absolute respect and unconditional love.”

Feeling “deeply moved” by the experience, Brosnahan says she “committed to staying involved and to continue to raise awareness about young people overcoming homelessness.”

A particularly touching moment during Brosnahan’s volunteer work came in 2014, when the Emmy winner “met a young woman who told me that one of the reasons she felt so supported by Covenant House was that their doors were always open, without judgment,” the actress recalls. “She explained that this was her sixth time returning to the organization and that, for one reason or another, she hadn’t been ready to continue with the programming in the past. She had learned what love looked like for the first time at Covenant House.”

Brosnahan continues, “Her smile lit up the room and I saw firsthand how believing in and loving people teaches them to believe in and love themselves.”

Covenant House’s mission remains as important as ever as homeless youth need a safe place to go during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“You can make a donation, start or join a Sleep Out, volunteer your time or talents to a Covenant House near your and help spread the word,” Brosnahan says of how to get involved. “Don’t let young people experiencing homelessness become invisible.”