Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph's Relationship Timeline

The couple first met in 2015 and currently star on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel together

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 09:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184215 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph are one of the many couples who found love on set.

After working together on the WGN series Manhattan, the two developed a romance offscreen in 2015.

Since then, they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, including keeping the details of their marriage in 2018 private.

While they refrain from talking about their relationship publicly, they have stepped out in support each other at various award shows, including the Golden Globes in 2019 (at which Brosnahan gave Ralph a shoutout in her acceptance speech for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical).

"Jason, I love you. I wouldn't be here at all without you. Thank you," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress said on stage.

Most recently, the couple joined forces onscreen when Ralph appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4, in a role he is set to reprise as a series regular in the upcoming fifth and final season.

From their early beginnings to their various appearances together, take a look back at their relationship timeline.

2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph meet on the set of Manhattan

The couple first met on the set of Manhattan and developed a romance shortly after.

Feb. 8, 2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend their first public event together

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend "The Lion" opening night at the Lynn Redgrave Theatre on February 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/WireImage)
Jenny Anderson/WireImage

One of Brosnahan and Ralph's first public events together was in February 2015 when they attended the opening night of The Lion at the Lynn Redgrave Theatre in N.Y.C., marking the first of many theater productions they would attend over the years.

March 6, 2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph share a kiss at a screening

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend "Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden" New York Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on March 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

A month later, the two cuddled up at an N.Y.C. screening of Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden, where Brosnahan was photographed giving Ralph a kiss on the cheek.

Sept. 12, 2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Actor Jason Ralph and actress Rachel Brosnahan attend the 2015 Creative Arts <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The two were all smiles as they attended the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Brosnahan was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in House of Cards.

Feb. 8, 2016: Rachel Brosnahan supports Jason Ralph at The Woodsman opening night

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attends the Off-Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Woodsman' at The New World Stages on February 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)
Walter McBride/Getty

Brosnahan showed her support for Ralph on the opening night of the off-Broadway production of The Woodsman, which Ralph produced.

Nov. 13, 2017: Jason Ralph supports Rachel Brosnahan at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiere

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images)
Steve Zak Photography/Getty

As Brosnahan took on the leading role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ralph was by her side at the show's N.Y.C. premiere in November 2017.

Jan. 7, 2018: Rachel Brosnahan Wins a Golden Globe, and Ralph Is There to Support Her

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actors Jason Ralph (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attends 19th Annual Post-<a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globe-awards/" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a> Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Lester Cohen/WireImage

A few months after attending the premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel together, Ralph supported Brosnahan at the 2017 Golden Globes, where she took home her first Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy.

Feb. 26, 2018: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attends the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala "A Legendary Night" on February 26, 2018 at the The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)
Walter McBride/WireImage

The couple smiled at each other for the cameras as they attended a gala for the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Sept. 17, 2018: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph spark marriage rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jason Ralph (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the 70th <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty

While attending the 2018 Emmy Awards together, the couple sparked marriage rumors as they were spotted wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers. A source later told PEOPLE that the couple had been secretly married since earlier that year and Brosnahan refers to Ralph as her "husband" at work.

Jan. 6, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan thanks Jason Ralph in her Golden Globes speech

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jason Ralph (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend Amazon Prime Video's Golden Glove Awards after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage,)
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

A few months after sparking marriage rumors, Brosnahan publicly thanked Ralph in her Golden Globes speech as she took home best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"Jason, I love you. I wouldn't be here at all without you. Thank you," she told Ralph in the audience.

Jan. 27, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan confirms her marriage to Jason Ralph

775286733TM00124_25th_Annua
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty

During the 2019 SAG Awards, Brosnahan confirmed her marriage to Ralph, noting that they have actually "been married for years."

She also clarified her choice to avoid discussing her marriage publicly.

"I've been quite private about my personal life for a few reasons. The first being that it's just that…personal," she said. "Jason and I also noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last two years. We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work."

Later that night, Brosnahan shared a kiss with her husband as she won best actress in a TV comedy.

June 9, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Jason Ralph and wife Rachel Brosnahan pose in the press room for The 2019 Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The theater fans posed together at the 2019 Tony Awards, where Brosnahan appeared on stage with Jesse Tyler Ferguson to present best direction of a play.

Sept. 8, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at 2019 US Open Men's finals on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC Images

The duo sat behind Trevor Noah as they attended the men's finals at the US Open in 2019.

Sept. 22, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph are all smiles at the Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jason Ralph (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the 71st <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
John Shearer/Getty

The two grinned as they attended the 2019 Emmys, where Brosnahan was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Jan. 5, 2020: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globes afterparty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Amazon Studios <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globe-awards/" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a> After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

In January 2020, the two attended a Golden Globes afterparty hosted by Amazon Studios together.

Feb. 9, 2020: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
David Crotty/Getty

A month after attending the Golden Globes, the two attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in coordinating black ensembles.

Sept. 14, 2020: Jason Ralph celebrates Rachel Brosnahan's new film

Ralph made a rare Instagram post about Brosnahan as he supported her new film I'm Your Woman, posting a photo of them together with the text, "You're my woman."

"Very very proud of this lady," he captioned the post linking out to the first look at the official movie poster.

May 2021: Jason Ralph joins the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph relationship timeline
Amazon Prime (2)

In May 2021, it was announced that Ralph would be joining the cast of Brosnahan's hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in a recurring role, marking one of the couple's first big onscreen projects together since meeting on the set of Manhattan in 2015.

Following his appearance in season 4, it was announced that Ralph would be upped to a series regular in the show's fifth and final season in April 2022.

July 16, 2021: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the AmfAR Cannes Gala

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - JULY 16: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021 at Villa Eilenroc on July 16, 2021 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR )
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The couple held hands (and showed off their wedding bands) as they attended the AmfAR Cannes Gala in 2021.

May 1, 2022: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the opening night of POTUS on Broadway

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play "POTUS" on Broadway at The Shubert Theater on May 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Brosnahan and Ralph were among the many stars in attendance at the opening night of POTUS on Broadway in May 2022.

Sept. 6, 2022: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph share a kiss at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 06: Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the "Dead For A Dollar" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Andreas Rentz/Getty

Ralph and Brosnahan were definitely feeling the amore at the Venice Film Festival, where her film Dead for a Dollar premiered.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand's Relationship Timeline
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph
Rachel Brosnahan and Husband Jason Ralph Step Out for Date Night in New York City
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Christina Ricci Looks Fabulous in West Hollywood, Plus Doja Cat, Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
James Brolin and actress/singer Barbra Streisand hold hands as they stand next to one another as they attend Showtime's Pre Golden Globe Party on January 24, 2004 in Hollywood, California
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's Relationship Timeline
James Blake and Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil and James Blake's Relationship Timeline
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on January 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs' relationship timeline
Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman's Relationship Timeline
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Relationship Timeline
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline
Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline
Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Spree" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline
Canadian actor Simu Liu and actress Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022
Simu Liu and Jade Bender's Relationship Timeline