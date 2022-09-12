Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph's Relationship Timeline

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph are one of the many couples who found love on set.

After working together on the WGN series Manhattan, the two developed a romance offscreen in 2015.

Since then, they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, including keeping the details of their marriage in 2018 private.

While they refrain from talking about their relationship publicly, they have stepped out in support each other at various award shows, including the Golden Globes in 2019 (at which Brosnahan gave Ralph a shoutout in her acceptance speech for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical).

"Jason, I love you. I wouldn't be here at all without you. Thank you," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress said on stage.

Most recently, the couple joined forces onscreen when Ralph appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4, in a role he is set to reprise as a series regular in the upcoming fifth and final season.

From their early beginnings to their various appearances together, take a look back at their relationship timeline.

2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph meet on the set of Manhattan

The couple first met on the set of Manhattan and developed a romance shortly after.

Feb. 8, 2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend their first public event together

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

One of Brosnahan and Ralph's first public events together was in February 2015 when they attended the opening night of The Lion at the Lynn Redgrave Theatre in N.Y.C., marking the first of many theater productions they would attend over the years.

March 6, 2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph share a kiss at a screening

A month later, the two cuddled up at an N.Y.C. screening of Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden, where Brosnahan was photographed giving Ralph a kiss on the cheek.

Sept. 12, 2015: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The two were all smiles as they attended the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Brosnahan was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in House of Cards.

Feb. 8, 2016: Rachel Brosnahan supports Jason Ralph at The Woodsman opening night

Walter McBride/Getty

Brosnahan showed her support for Ralph on the opening night of the off-Broadway production of The Woodsman, which Ralph produced.

Nov. 13, 2017: Jason Ralph supports Rachel Brosnahan at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiere

Steve Zak Photography/Getty

As Brosnahan took on the leading role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ralph was by her side at the show's N.Y.C. premiere in November 2017.

Jan. 7, 2018: Rachel Brosnahan Wins a Golden Globe, and Ralph Is There to Support Her

Lester Cohen/WireImage

A few months after attending the premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel together, Ralph supported Brosnahan at the 2017 Golden Globes, where she took home her first Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy.

Feb. 26, 2018: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala

Walter McBride/WireImage

The couple smiled at each other for the cameras as they attended a gala for the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Sept. 17, 2018: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph spark marriage rumors

Kevin Mazur/Getty

While attending the 2018 Emmy Awards together, the couple sparked marriage rumors as they were spotted wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers. A source later told PEOPLE that the couple had been secretly married since earlier that year and Brosnahan refers to Ralph as her "husband" at work.

Jan. 6, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan thanks Jason Ralph in her Golden Globes speech

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

A few months after sparking marriage rumors, Brosnahan publicly thanked Ralph in her Golden Globes speech as she took home best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"Jason, I love you. I wouldn't be here at all without you. Thank you," she told Ralph in the audience.

Jan. 27, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan confirms her marriage to Jason Ralph

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty

During the 2019 SAG Awards, Brosnahan confirmed her marriage to Ralph, noting that they have actually "been married for years."

She also clarified her choice to avoid discussing her marriage publicly.

"I've been quite private about my personal life for a few reasons. The first being that it's just that…personal," she said. "Jason and I also noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last two years. We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work."

Later that night, Brosnahan shared a kiss with her husband as she won best actress in a TV comedy.

June 9, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Tony Awards

The theater fans posed together at the 2019 Tony Awards, where Brosnahan appeared on stage with Jesse Tyler Ferguson to present best direction of a play.

Sept. 8, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the US Open

Gotham/GC Images

The duo sat behind Trevor Noah as they attended the men's finals at the US Open in 2019.

Sept. 22, 2019: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph are all smiles at the Emmys

John Shearer/Getty

The two grinned as they attended the 2019 Emmys, where Brosnahan was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Jan. 5, 2020: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globes afterparty

In January 2020, the two attended a Golden Globes afterparty hosted by Amazon Studios together.

Feb. 9, 2020: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

David Crotty/Getty

A month after attending the Golden Globes, the two attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in coordinating black ensembles.

Sept. 14, 2020: Jason Ralph celebrates Rachel Brosnahan's new film

Ralph made a rare Instagram post about Brosnahan as he supported her new film I'm Your Woman, posting a photo of them together with the text, "You're my woman."

"Very very proud of this lady," he captioned the post linking out to the first look at the official movie poster.

May 2021: Jason Ralph joins the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

Amazon Prime (2)

In May 2021, it was announced that Ralph would be joining the cast of Brosnahan's hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in a recurring role, marking one of the couple's first big onscreen projects together since meeting on the set of Manhattan in 2015.

Following his appearance in season 4, it was announced that Ralph would be upped to a series regular in the show's fifth and final season in April 2022.

July 16, 2021: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the AmfAR Cannes Gala

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The couple held hands (and showed off their wedding bands) as they attended the AmfAR Cannes Gala in 2021.

May 1, 2022: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph attend the opening night of POTUS on Broadway

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Brosnahan and Ralph were among the many stars in attendance at the opening night of POTUS on Broadway in May 2022.

Sept. 6, 2022: Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph share a kiss at Venice Film Festival

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Ralph and Brosnahan were definitely feeling the amore at the Venice Film Festival, where her film Dead for a Dollar premiered.