Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein Talk 'Whirlwind' New Season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In honor of the show's return on Friday, Brosnahan also shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, calling season 4 "delightful and strange and wonderful"

Midge is ready for her comeback on the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the titular character, recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Midge and her talent manager Susie (Alex Borstein) will both need to rebuild this season after she was fired by Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) and hit her "lowest professional point" at the end of season three.

"She and Susie are going to have to figure it out together," she explained. "But honestly, they're at their best when they're fueled by desperation and fury, so it's going to be a whirlwind. There are no role models and there's no road map in this industry for how she can go about achieving the things she wants to.

"This will be about Midge carving out her own space within an industry that there's not space being made for her in," Brosnahan, 31, added. "This is a season about her rebuilding and reclaiming the voice that she found in the first season."

The three-time Emmy winner also opened up about her character balancing the demands of her personal and professional lives in the new season, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

"Midge is feeling that push-pull between wanting the comforts and familiarity of her old life," she told EW. "But she's also feeling this pull toward the unknown and a curiosity about what she's capable of. You'll see both those things bumping against each other this season."

Midge is not the only character who will face changes on Maisel this season. Borstein, 51, also explained that her character's "world opens up a lot" in the new episodes.

"I spent so much of the first few seasons only looking at Rachel's face," Borstein explained of her character solely focusing on Midge for the first three seasons. "It was wonderful to solidify our relationship as characters and actors, but this season it was a joy to open up a bit."

Providing some insight into Susie's storyline, Borstein said her character will realize how she "can't have all her eggs in one basket" and will try to "cast a wide net and have some new clients."

As for Midge's parents, Abe (Tony Shaloub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle), they too will face new challenges as their daughter forges her own path.

"All of the upheaval that's occurred in Midge's life has had a ripple effect to not just Abe and Rose but to many of the other characters too," said Shaloub, 68. "Abe and Rose find themselves, at the end of 3, they're living with Moishe and Shirley. Their jobs are going away. They're trying to reinvent their lives."

He continued, "It's changed their relationship, not only to each other but their relationship to Midge too. There's almost a role reversal occurring where they've been the caretakers, and now she is starting to become a caretaker."

On Friday, following the show's season 4 debut on Prime Video, Brosnahan celebrated with an Instagram post, showing behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

"It was a delightful and strange and wonderful season and boy our crew is made of superheroes. I'm so excited we can finally share it with you," she captioned a series of photos from the set.

The star also added she will "cherish" the experience until she is "old and grey."

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season.