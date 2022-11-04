Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry Was 'Mortified' After Spoiling Her Fiancé's Proposal

Rachel Bradshaw is opening up about how her father Terry Bradshaw played an unexpected role in her engagement to her fiancé Chase Lybbert.

The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, detailed how Lybbert asked the NFL legend, 74, for permission to marry her while the family was pumpkin carving at her sister Erin's home.

"This isn't like the most perfect, romantic story in the world, it's pretty funny though," Rachel told E! News.

"I noticed that my fiancé Chase and my dad had left the room," she added. "My dad walked in from the garage and he goes, 'Guess what, everybody? Chase just asked for Rachel's hand in marriage and I said yes!' The whole room stopped, like everyone was sweating."

Rachel shared that Terry was "mortified" after spoiling Lybbert's engagement plans.

"I wanted to die and dad was like, 'What, I shouldn't have said anything?' We're like, 'No, you shouldn't have said anything," she explained. "That's a private conversation between you guys and then eventually he'll propose to me.'"

After the revelation, Terry encouraged Lybbert to pop the question that night rather than wait to ask her stepdad and her grandfather for permission as he had previously planned.

"He pulled Chase to the side and he goes, 'Man, you have to dig me out of this hole, you have to propose tonight," Rachel shared. "I feel so bad.'"

However, Rachel said the impromptu proposal turned out to be "the perfect moment."

"I don't even remember what he said but it was very, very sweet," she added. "But dad basically proposed to us."

While Rachel may not have been expecting a proposal that night, she knew that Lybbert was the one.

"We've been dating a year and a half and at the year mark I knew that we wanted to be together forever," she shared. "I've known him for 15 years, so we were talking and he was like I want to design a ring…so I knew by the fall it was going to be time to get engaged."

The newly engaged star revealed that she is thinking about making her wedding a family affair with her sister Lacey officiating the ceremony.

"We don't want a wedding," she shared. "We are literally going to go to the courthouse, get married, Lacey's going to marry us, she's an ordained minister."

"I don't want anything wedding-y," she added. "It's just going to be the courthouse and then go to our party have fun all night and then we're going to go to Ireland to stay in a castle for a couple weeks."

On Monday, Rachel announced the pair's engagement with a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.

"YES YES YES YES !!!!!!!!! 💍 😭," the reality star captioned the post.

The engagement comes after the couple went Instagram-official on their 10-month anniversary in April. At the time, Bradshaw wrote, "Happy 10 months to this man" alongside a photo of the pair sharing a smooch.

Bradshaw was previously married to former Tennessee Titans player Rob Bironas, who died in a car crash in 2014.

The Bradshaw Bunch is currently available to stream on Peacock.