Rachel Bilson Says She Was Fired for Being Too Candid About Sex: 'I Cried'

Rachel Bilson claims she lost a job for being a little too frank about her sex life.

The O.C. alum, 41, opened up about repercussions she's faced since detailing her intimate preferences in the bedroom on the Women on Top podcast earlier this month.

"It's been an interesting week guys," she said on her Broad Ideas podcast. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life … I lost a job this week because of things that were said and then spun in the press."

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way," she continued, referring to a part in the podcast that drew headlines after she admitted that she preferred the "missionary position" because she wanted to be "f---ing manhandled."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f--king get manhandled,'" Bilson explained. "Basically, it's like, OK, give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever."

The actress, who said she had already been cast for the job before it was "pulled" from her, said she was "baffled" that it happened in "this day and age."

"A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," she said. "I didn't even have a chance to defend myself."

Bilson, who shares 8-year-old daughter Briar with ex Hayden Christensen, said losing the job also impacted her family.

"I cried," she admitted. "I'm a single mom like I need these jobs ... everything counts. You know, I provide a lot for my family — my daughter — and regardless of anything else, it all matters."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Take Two actress said that she had been raised in a home where the subject of sex was "openly" talked about "in a sacred way," so she was "floored" by what had been "set in motion" by her comments. She has been candid about her sex life in the past, even telling Whitney Cummings in March that orgasming through penetrative sex "didn't happen" for her until she was 38.

She noted that the outcome "sucks," but while she could have delivered the comments differently, she stood by her words.

"I haven't said anything inappropriate," Bilson said. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."