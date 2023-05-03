Rachel Bilson Reveals She Likes to Be 'Manhandled' in the Bedroom and Dishes On the Position She Tends to Veto

Rachel Bilson is revealing more of her bedroom secrets.

On the latest episode of the Women on Top podcast, the 41-year-old actress opened up about her intimate preferences.

"I like missionary," she told hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok. "I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top."

"But missionary is my favorite," she noted. "I want to be f---ing manhandled."

The O.C. alum shared that her "least favorite [position] depending on the actual d--- is doggy because it can go so deep and hurt."

In March, Bilson told Whitney Cummings that orgasming through penetrative sex "didn't happen" for her until she was 38, asking the comedian: "Isn't that crazy?"

Unsurprisingly, the remark got fans theorizing about what that implied about several of her high-profile exes. (Bilson was linked to Barry star Bill Hader in 2019 and 2020; before that, she was married to Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares daughter Briar Rose, 8. She also previously dated her O.C. costar Adam Brody.)

Later that month, the Hart of Dixie alum clarified her comment while appearing on The Viall Files podcast.

"I knew this was gonna to come up," she told host Nick Viall. "I had Whitney Cummings on my Broad Ideas podcast. She was explaining to me that she got off birth control, and at 40 she was able to have an orgasm."

Bilson continued, "I just jumped on that, and I was like, 'When I was older I was able to do that too.' Because let me tell you guys … it has nothing to do with any partner, OK? People like to just make stories."

"Apparently, there were certain names brought up in both regards, and I'm not OK with that because it has nothing to do with that," she said, adding that she's not shaming "or giving a trophy to any other exes."

"Nobody was involved other than myself," she added. "It was all about me. It's all about knowing my own body and my own self."