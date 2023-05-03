Entertainment TV Rachel Bilson Reveals She Likes to Be 'Manhandled' in the Bedroom and Dishes On the Position She Tends to Veto The O.C. alum offered up another candid insight from her sex life after dropping a series of intimate bombshells in recent months By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 01:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Rachel Bilson is revealing more of her bedroom secrets. On the latest episode of the Women on Top podcast, the 41-year-old actress opened up about her intimate preferences. "I like missionary," she told hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok. "I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top." Rachel Bilson Tells Whitney Cummings She Hadn't Experienced an Orgasm from Sex Until She Was 38: 'Crazy' "But missionary is my favorite," she noted. "I want to be f---ing manhandled." The O.C. alum shared that her "least favorite [position] depending on the actual d--- is doggy because it can go so deep and hurt." Jamie McCarthy/Getty In March, Bilson told Whitney Cummings that orgasming through penetrative sex "didn't happen" for her until she was 38, asking the comedian: "Isn't that crazy?" Rachel Bilson's Dating History: From Adam Brody to Bill Hader Unsurprisingly, the remark got fans theorizing about what that implied about several of her high-profile exes. (Bilson was linked to Barry star Bill Hader in 2019 and 2020; before that, she was married to Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares daughter Briar Rose, 8. She also previously dated her O.C. costar Adam Brody.) Jesse Grant/Getty Rachel Bilson Quells Ex Speculation After She Said Orgasms from Sex 'Didn't Happen' for Her Until She Was 38 Later that month, the Hart of Dixie alum clarified her comment while appearing on The Viall Files podcast. "I knew this was gonna to come up," she told host Nick Viall. "I had Whitney Cummings on my Broad Ideas podcast. She was explaining to me that she got off birth control, and at 40 she was able to have an orgasm." Bilson continued, "I just jumped on that, and I was like, 'When I was older I was able to do that too.' Because let me tell you guys … it has nothing to do with any partner, OK? People like to just make stories." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Apparently, there were certain names brought up in both regards, and I'm not OK with that because it has nothing to do with that," she said, adding that she's not shaming "or giving a trophy to any other exes." "Nobody was involved other than myself," she added. "It was all about me. It's all about knowing my own body and my own self."