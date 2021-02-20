Rachel Bilson Reunites with The O.C. Costar Melinda Clarke

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke starred in The O.C. for four seasons from 2003 to 2007

Rachel Bilson is throwing it back to The O.C.

On Friday, the 39-year-old actress shared a selfie with Melinda Clarke, her former costar on the popular teen drama during the early aughts.

In the picture, Bilson wears a white top while Clarke, 51, strikes a pose behind her in a matching tank top. The two can also be seen wearing similar gold chain necklaces.

"#FBF???? 🤔 wait for it....." Bilson wrote on her Instagram, captioning the post with the hashtags "eternal summer" and "COVID safe."

Clarke also shared Bilson's post on her own Instagram Story.

The two actresses starred in The O.C. for four seasons from 2003 to 2007. Bilson played Summer Roberts, while Clarke was part of the cast as Julie Cooper, the mother of Mischa Barton's character, Marissa Cooper.

Image zoom The O.C. | Credit: WB

It's unclear if Bilson and Clarke are working on a project together, though the reunion nonetheless created a frenzy in the comments section.

"🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯," actress Kristine Froseth wrote.

"Omg the reunion we all didn't know we needed," another user commented, while a third remarked, "OMG I'M CRYING ❤️."

This isn't the first time Bilson has reunited with an O.C. cast mate since the show went off the air. In 2019, the actress bumped into former costar and ex Adam Brody at the airport and snapped a picture of their serendipitous encounter.

"Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome," Bilson captioned the shot, referencing lyrics to the series' theme song.

Created by Josh Schwartz, The O.C. also starred Ben McKenzie, Kelly Rowan and Peter Gallagher. It followed the the lives of affluent families living in California's Orange County after a troubled young man is adopted into one of their homes.

"We really had something with that show," he said. "And the audience felt the same way."

Despite the cast's busy schedules these days, Gallagher said he still tries to keep up with his former costars.