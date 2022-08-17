Rachel Bilson Reveals the One (X-Rated) Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader

The O.C. alum recently spoke candidly on her Broad Ideas podcast regarding Hader's manhood

By
Published on August 17, 2022 11:25 AM
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rachel Bilson didn't hold back when she was asked what she misses most about ex Bill Hader.

"His big d---," the actress, 40, told Tommy Dorfman on Monday's episode of Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast.

"We can keep that [in the final edit]," Bilson doubled down, then added (presumably to her producer): "And cut, let's move on."

Bilson confirmed on her podcast in June that she dated Hader, 44, about "two years ago" — despite the fact that few knew about the couple being an item.

"Are you serious?" guest Aubrey Plaza, 38, asked at the time. "I don't know s---. I don't know anything."

Bilson went on to clarify, "We dated. I went with him to the f---ing Golden Globes." (The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the Golden Globes together in 2019.)

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Though Bilson has rarely commented on her connection to Hader, the timing of their relationship appears to align with what she previously referred to as one of her most difficult breakups.

In an earlier podcast episode, the Hart of Dixie alum spoke about their split, which happened during the height of the COVID pandemic.

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," Bilson explained on an episode with Mandy Moore, 38. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."

Rachel Bilson
Jesse Grant/Getty

Bilson also said the COVID timeline didn't help her move on any faster. She added that being isolated during the breakup "hurt like a motherf---er."

"If you actually face it," she said, "you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing.'"

