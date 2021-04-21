Bilson and Brody dated for three years while they starred as onscreen couple Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen on the series, which ran from 2003 to 2007 on Fox

Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Dating Adam Brody While They Starred on The O.C.: 'I'm Actually Grateful'

Rachel Bilson has nothing but "gratitude" for her former relationship with The O.C. costar Adam Brody.

During a recent interview with Nylon, Bilson, 39, said she was "grateful" for the support she had from Brody, 41, while they were dating and filming the show.

"Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome," Bilson, who will be reliving her experience on the hit show with her upcoming podcast Welcome to the O.C., Bitches!, said.

"I'm actually grateful that I did have it," Bilson continued. "It was definitely a unique experience, and I don't think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience."

They also dated in real life for the majority of the show, before breaking up in 2006. The two have remained friendly though and had a run-in at the airport, where they took a picture together.

"Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome," Bilson captioned the photo.

Bilson later dated Hayden Christensen from 2008 to 2017. They share a daughter Briar Rose, 6.

Brody wed Leighton Meester in 2014 and the two share a daughter Arlo Day, 5, and a son, whose birth was confirmed in September 2020.

"[Brody] kind of started this whole genre of crushes — the kind of nerdy cool emo guy," Bilson added of Brody during her Nylon interview. "I think that he's totally crush-worthy and he kind of opened that door for not the typical crush like Ryan. He's funny. A sense of humor goes a long way."

She also reminisced about working with Chris Pratt, who played Summer's earthy college boyfriend Che in the fourth and final season.

"I just have the fondest memory of how he's probably the funniest person I've ever worked with, and [Che] was such a funny character and brought so much to the show," she said of the Jurassic World star.

Bilson and her former costar Melinda Clarke announced last month that they'll be launching a podcast, which will take a trip through the series with the cast and creators appearing as guests.

Welcome to the O.C., Bitches! premieres April 27.

As for a potential reboot of the show, Bilson says she's always "on board" for whatever creator Josh Schwartz and executive producer Stephanie Savage come up with.