Rachel Bilson Jokingly Apologizes for Adam Brody Breakup: 'He Fared Really Well'

Rachel Bilson is hoping The O.C fans will finally accept her apology.

On Tuesday, InStyle posted a series of throwback photos of Bilson, 38, and then-boyfriend and costar on The O.C., Adam Brody, on Instagram. The magazine was touting a new weekly column titled “Breakups That Broke Us” — and prompted a response from Bilson herself.

“IM SORRY!!!!,” the actress wrote in the comment section, adding, “He fared really well! 💗”

Bilson and Brody (who played onscreen couple Summer and Seth on the series, which premiered in 2003) called it quits in late 2006 after three years of dating. A source close to the pair told PEOPLE at the time: “It was a typical romance and they just grew apart. They’ve been on and off for a while now.”

In April of that year, a 25-year-old Bilson gushed about Brody, calling him her best friend.

“We always have a lot to talk about, and we tell each other everything,” she told Teen People at the time. “I feel like I have everything now — the dog, the house, the job and him. I can’t ask for anything more!”

Today, Brody, 40, is married to Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester, whom he tied the knot with in 2014, and Bilson is currently dating Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader.

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Bilson and Hader, 41, are going strong, getting more serious as a couple. The two first sparked dating rumors in December when they were spotted getting coffee, and they soon confirmed their relationship by attending the Golden Globes together in January.

“They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship,” the source said at the time. “They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.”

“It seems like a fun relationship,” the source said, adding that Bilson (who shares daughter Briar Rose, 5, with ex Hayden Christensen) “always seems entertained” around Hader.

“She won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill,” the source continued. “He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive.”

Brody and Meester, 33, share a daughter together, 4-year-old Arlo Day. In July, Meester told PEOPLE how she and Brody keep their date nights meaningful.

“We basically just try to disconnect enough so that we don’t have to talk about logistics,” she said at the time. “We go to dinner. That’s basically all we end up really doing, going to dinner.”

The actors share the screen on the ABC sitcom Single Parents, on which Brody plays her deadbeat ex-boyfriend.

“It’s wonderful,” Meester said of working with her husband. “It’s just fun to be on set with him. I love being at work, and then having my best friend come and work with me is just like the best thing ever. It’s so awesome.”