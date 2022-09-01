Rachel Bilson Says She's 'Not' Single Two Years After Bill Hader Split

Rachel Bilson has someone new in her life.

The Hart of Dixie alum confirmed she's not single during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. When host Alex Cooper asked Bilson, 41, if she's single, the actress responded: "I am not."

Though Bilson didn't reveal who her new partner is, she answered one more question about the relationship. "Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? Is he bringing you missionary?" Cooper questioned. Bilson answered, "F--- yeah."

News that Bilson has entered a new relationship comes two years after her split from Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. Bilson first spoke about the relationship — and split — in a conversation with Aubrey Plaza on Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast in June.

"We dated. I went with him to the f---ing Golden Globes," she said of their 2019 red carpet appearance.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bilson and Hader split around amid the COVID pandemid, and she revealed what unique hardships she'd face in a previous podcast featuring Mandy Moore.

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," Bilson said. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."

Bilson recently clarified the comment on Call Her Daddy. "I said it was during a time where you could not leave your house," she explained. "You had to sit in whatever it was that you were going through. So, I had to deal with this, I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else."

"Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself," she said, added to her breakup depression. "Like all of these things — that time having to force facing all of your s---," she shared. "[That's what I was saying] was harder than childbirth."

Bilson added, "Is there anything more painful [than childbirth]? F--- no."