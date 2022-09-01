Rachel Bilson Says She's 'Not' Single Two Years After Bill Hader Split

Bilson revealed little about her new relationship on the Call Her Daddy podcast

By
Published on September 1, 2022 11:23 AM
Rachel Bilson
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rachel Bilson has someone new in her life.

The Hart of Dixie alum confirmed she's not single during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. When host Alex Cooper asked Bilson, 41, if she's single, the actress responded: "I am not."

Though Bilson didn't reveal who her new partner is, she answered one more question about the relationship. "Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? Is he bringing you missionary?" Cooper questioned. Bilson answered, "F--- yeah."

News that Bilson has entered a new relationship comes two years after her split from Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. Bilson first spoke about the relationship — and split — in a conversation with Aubrey Plaza on Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast in June.

"We dated. I went with him to the f---ing Golden Globes," she said of their 2019 red carpet appearance.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bilson and Hader split around amid the COVID pandemid, and she revealed what unique hardships she'd face in a previous podcast featuring Mandy Moore.

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," Bilson said. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."

Bilson recently clarified the comment on Call Her Daddy. "I said it was during a time where you could not leave your house," she explained. "You had to sit in whatever it was that you were going through. So, I had to deal with this, I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else."

"Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself," she said, added to her breakup depression. "Like all of these things — that time having to force facing all of your s---," she shared. "[That's what I was saying] was harder than childbirth."

Bilson added, "Is there anything more painful [than childbirth]? F--- no."

Related Articles
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson Reveals the One (X-Rated) Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson Addresses Romance with Bill Hader After Calling Their Split 'Harder Than Childbirth'
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Tommy Dorfman Engaged After Divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen: 'Very Affirming'
Sheree Whitfield attends A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton at Tribeca Restaurant on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); Apollo Nida attends Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at The Fox theater on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
'RHOA' : Shereé Whitfield Meets Up with Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida for Relationship 'Advice'
Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles special screening of IFC Films' "Spin Me Round"
Aubrey Plaza Reveals She Pranked Her 'Spin Me Round' Cast with a Fake Pie-Filled Italian Tradition
Arrivals on the green carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala
Anna Kendrick Had a 'Great Time' Vacationing with Friends After Reported Bill Hader Split: Source
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson Reveals How She Helps Daughter, 7, Calm Down from Nightmares: 'Real Accomplishment'
Bill Hader, Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Break Up After Nearly Two Years Together: Report
Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure
JoJo Siwa Says 'Rudest' Run-In with Candace Cameron Bure 'Doesn't Mean She's the Worst Human Ever'
Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis 'Can't Keep Trying' and Splits from Chleb Ravenell After a Year
Naomie Olindo. and Kathryn Dennis
Kathryn Dennis Calls Naomie Olindo a 'Petty Little Bitch' in 'Southern Charm' 's'' Season 8 Premiere
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Relationship: A Look Back
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Pray for the Day … Everything Feels Light' amid Parents' Legal Drama
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
All the Funniest and Most Tearjerking Moments from Bob Saget's Netflix Tribute Special
Mandy Moore This Is Us
Mandy Moore Talks Filming One of Her Hardest Scenes for 'This Is Us' — but It's Not What Fans Think!
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Bill Hader attends the season 3 premiere of HBO's "Barry" at Rolling Greens on April 18, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Bill Hader Recalls How 9-Year-Old Daughter Harper Hilariously Pranked Him in Front of Chris Pratt