Entertainment TV Rachel Bilson Tells Whitney Cummings She Hadn't Experienced an Orgasm from Sex Until She Was 38: 'Crazy' Bilson and Cummings — who are both in their 40s — admitted on the podcast that they hadn't experienced an orgasm from sex until later in life By Dory Jackson Published on March 13, 2023 04:21 PM Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Rachel Bilson is getting candid about her sexual experiences. The O.C. alum opened up about an assortment of topics while joined by comedian Whitney Cummings on her Broad Ideas podcast. But the chat proved to be rather revelatory as the pair shared similar stories about having orgasms from sexual intercourse. "Now that I'm not on birth control, my sex drive ... by the way, I'm going to say this, wild thing. To say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control," Cummings, now 40, said. "Never had it in my life until I turned 40 ... But I could do it with my hands." Bilson, 41, also revealed she was in a similar boat as her comedic pal. "I was the same as you," the actress said. "It didn't happen for me until I was about 38. Isn't that crazy?" Rachel Bilson Reveals the One (X-Rated) Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader And while Bilson was able to accomplish this on her own, she admitted: "But not with, like, d--- inside." The Hart of Dixie alum previously said she grew up in a "sex-positive and free and candid" household. Because of that, she's able to be very forthcoming when discussing her sex life on her podcast. "I'm 40 years old. Like, the things that my friends and I talk about shouldn't be taboo, you know?" she said for Yahoo! Life's The Unwind series last July. "It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things. And what's better than to have a support system, or feel like you're being heard and having a space to do so?" Jesse Grant/Getty On an earlier episode of her podcast, Bilson revealed the NSFW thing she missed about ex-boyfriend Bill Hader. "His big d---," she said. While she's mostly remained mum on their relationship, Bilson has made comments about their split that aligned with the pair's dating timeline. "I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," she previously explained on her podcast. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done, harder than childbirth." Rachel Bilson Says She's 'Not' Single Two Years After Bill Hader Split Bilson shares daughter Briar Rose, 8, with ex-husband Hayden Christensen and previously dated her former O.C. costar Adam Brody. However, she recently confirmed she's "not" single on the Call Her Daddy podcast and enthusiastically responded "f--- yeah" when asked by host Alex Cooper if her current beau was "bringing [her] missionary" sex. Like Bilson, Cummings has also been candid about discussing sex. She previously promoted the "just say vagina" campaign and was an ambassador for the birth control Annovera.