Rachel Bilson's Dating History: From Adam Brody to Bill Hader

Rachel Bilson has had some famous flings.

The actress, who's most well-known for her work on television series like The O.C. and Hart of Dixie, famously dated costar Adam Brody on and off-screen throughout The O.C.'s run. But her longest relationship was with Hayden Christensen, whom she met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper and dated for nearly 10 years. The two welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose, in 2014.

Since their split in 2017, Bilson has been linked to Bachelor star Nick Viall and Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. Most recently, she revealed she's "not" single more than two years after her split with Hader.

Bilson has been open about her up-and-down dating life: In March 2023, she and comedian Whitney Cummings bonded over not having an orgasm from penetrative sex until they were older.

"It didn't happen for me until I was about 38," Bilson admitted. "Isn't that crazy?"

From Adam Brody to Bill Hader, here's a look back at Rachel Bilson's dating history.

Adam Brody

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Bilson's first public relationship was famously with her O.C. costar Adam Brody, whom she met while filming season 1 of the drama. The two, who played on-screen couple Summer and Seth, dated for three years, even adopting a pitbull terrier together named Penny Lane.

"We always have a lot to talk about, and we tell each other everything," Bilson told Teen People about their relationship in April 2006. "I feel like I have everything now — the dog, the house, the job and him. I can't ask for anything more!"

Ultimately, the couple called it quits later that year, right before the premiere of the series' fourth and final season. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had a "typical romance" and "just grew apart."

"They've been on and off for a while now," the insider added.

In 2021, the Hart of Dixie alum told PEOPLE she's only spoken to Brody a few times since the show has wrapped: Once when they ran into each other at the airport in 2019, and another time when Brody made a guest appearance on Bilson's podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!. But Bilson has admitted she's appreciative of her young love.

"Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome," Bilson told NYLON in 2021. "I'm actually grateful that I did have it."

Plus, Bilson has even shown her support for Brody's marriage to Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester. After InStyle posted a series of photos of the couple while promoting their column "Breakups that Broke Us," Bilson responded with a compliment in the comments section: "IM SORRY!!!! He fared really well! 💗."

Hayden Christensen

Michael Buckner/Getty

After her split with Brody, Bilson got together with Star Wars star Hayden Christensen, whom she met on the set of their 2008 thriller Jumper. The two got engaged later that year, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that Bilson appeared to be "thrilled beyond belief."

The couple broke up in 2010 due to long distance, but reconciled later that year. And, according to the Accused star, they were closer than ever.

"I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life," Bilson said in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I'm definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies."

The couple welcomed daughter Briar Rose in 2014. According to Christensen, their daughter's name came from a pretty magical place.

"There's a Disney reference there, I suppose," he said on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family. "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. We both love all things Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name."

Bilson and Christensen split for good in 2017 after nearly 10 years together. A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that personality conflicts played a role in the breakup, saying, "Rachel is very outgoing and her friends are very important to her. Hayden is the opposite. He can be very antisocial."

The former couple remain dedicated coparents, with Bilson sharing that "communication is key" to the relationship.

"Luckily [my daughter's] dad is pretty hardcore with [COVID restrictions]," she said of raising her daughter during the pandemic. "But you have to trust each other and you are bubbled up. It's also nice because she's had the opportunity to have another house to go and not be stuck in our house the entire time, so I'm grateful for that and we've just handled it. Survival mode."

Nick Viall

Nick Viall/Instagram

Bilson was linked to former Bachelor lead Nick Viall after she appeared on his podcast in 2019, with the two exchanging a series of flirty Instagram comments afterward. But when asked about the blooming relationship, Viall remained coy.

"I'm not really defining any relationships these days," he told PEOPLE. "But I do think she has a great Instagram and it is very easy to comment on her content."

Later, Viall confirmed the two had dinner together — although he noted that "her friends were there too … a bunch of people."

When Bilson later confirmed her relationship with Bill Hader at the 2020 Golden Globes, Viall wrote on Instagram, "He's no Nick Viall but he'll do," adding, "It makes it easier since I'm such a Barry fan."

Bill Hader

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Bilson and comedian Bill Hader first met when they starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, though Hader was married to the film's director, Maggie Carey, at the time. The two sparked romance rumors in December 2019 when they were seen grabbing coffee and holding hands in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. They confirmed their relationship by attending the 2020 Golden Globes together the following month.

"They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship," a source told PEOPLE in February 2020. "She won't stop laughing when she's with Bill. He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive."

The two split just six months after going public in July 2020. And, according to Bilson, the breakup was especially devastating since it happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," Bilson said on a 2022 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠. Harder than childbirth."

In a later episode of the podcast, Bilson joked about Hader's manhood, revealing after the split, she missed his "big d---" the most.