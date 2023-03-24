Rachel Bilson Quells Ex Speculation After She Said Orgasms from Sex 'Didn't Happen' for Her Until She Was 38

Bilson visited The Viall Files podcast and provided more context for comments she'd made about her sex life to Whitney Cummings

By
Published on March 24, 2023 12:40 PM

Rachel Bilson is clearing the air about recent comments she made regarding her sexual satisfaction.

The O.C. alum, 41, previously told Whitney Cummings that orgasm through penetrative sex "didn't happen" for her until she was 38, asking the comedian: "Isn't that crazy?"

Unsurprisingly, the remark got fans theorizing about what that implied about several of her high-profile exes. (Bilson was linked to Barry star Bill Hader in 2019 and 2020; before that, she was married to Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares daughter Briar Rose, 8. She also previously dated her O.C. costar Adam Brody.)

"I knew this was gonna to come up," Bilson told Nick Viall on Tuesday's episode of The Viall Files podcast. "I had Whitney Cummings on my Broad Ideas podcast. She was explaining to me that she got off birth control, and at 40 she was able to have an orgasm."

Bilson continued, "I just jumped on that, and I was like, 'When I was older I was able to do that too.' Because let me tell you guys … it has nothing to do with any partner, OK? People like to just make stories."

rachel bilson
Paras Griffin/Getty

"Apparently, there were certain names brought up in both regards, and I'm not OK with that because it has nothing to do with that," she told Viall, 42, adding that she's not shaming "or giving a trophy to any other exes."

"Nobody was involved other than myself," she added. "It was all about me. It's all about knowing my own body and my own self."

Rachel Bilson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bilson has previously said she grew up in a "sex-positive and free and candid" household. Because of that, she's able to be very forthcoming when discussing her sex life on her podcast.

"I'm 40 years old. Like, the things that my friends and I talk about shouldn't be taboo, you know?" she said for Yahoo! Life's The Unwind series last July. "It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things. And what's better than to have a support system, or feel like you're being heard and having a space to do so?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bilson also cleared up another rumor about her love life on this week's Viall Files — though this one she intentionally started with the help of the former Bachelor.

"No, Nick and I never dated," she said, referring to pictures the two posted on Instagram back in 2019.

"We did troll the internet," Viall admitted.

Related Articles
Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings
Rachel Bilson Tells Whitney Cummings She Hadn't Experienced an Orgasm from Sex Until She Was 38: 'Crazy'
Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson ; Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson's Dating History: From Adam Brody to Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Bill Hader's Dating History: From Rachel Bilson to Anna Kendrick
Bachelor’s Susie Evans Says Clayton Echard Is ‘Way More Compatible’ with Ex Rachel Recchia
'The Bachelor's' Susie Evans Admits Clayton Echard Was 'Way More Compatible' with Ex Rachel Recchia
Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval
Kristen Doute Says Ariana Madix 'Doesn't Have a Leech That's Dragging Her Down' After Tom Sandoval Split
Whitney Cummings in the “Brenda’s Story” episode of ACCUSED airing Tuesday, March. 7 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 Fox Media LLC.
Whitney Cummings Tells PEOPLE's Hollywood at Work Her Morning Ritual to Get into Character for 'Accused'
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson Reveals the One (X-Rated) Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Masked Singer
Former Bachelor Nick Viall Trades Roses for Clues About Medusa's Identity on 'The Masked Singer'
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Lucy Hale attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Lucy Hale Reveals She's No Longer Taking on Fixer-Upper Boyfriends: 'I'll Die Alone Before I Settle'
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
The O.C.
Mischa Barton Joins 'O.C.' Costars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to Rewatch Marissa's Death: 'So Hard'
Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline
Nick Viall Says He and Natalie Joy Don't Want a Long Engagement: 'Anxious to Get Married'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
How Nick Viall Roped Tom Hanks into His Proposal to Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'He Got a Kick Out of It'