Rachel Bilson Quells Ex Speculation After She Said Orgasms from Sex 'Didn't Happen' for Her Until She Was 38

Rachel Bilson is clearing the air about recent comments she made regarding her sexual satisfaction.

The O.C. alum, 41, previously told Whitney Cummings that orgasm through penetrative sex "didn't happen" for her until she was 38, asking the comedian: "Isn't that crazy?"

Unsurprisingly, the remark got fans theorizing about what that implied about several of her high-profile exes. (Bilson was linked to Barry star Bill Hader in 2019 and 2020; before that, she was married to Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares daughter Briar Rose, 8. She also previously dated her O.C. costar Adam Brody.)

"I knew this was gonna to come up," Bilson told Nick Viall on Tuesday's episode of The Viall Files podcast. "I had Whitney Cummings on my Broad Ideas podcast. She was explaining to me that she got off birth control, and at 40 she was able to have an orgasm."

Bilson continued, "I just jumped on that, and I was like, 'When I was older I was able to do that too.' Because let me tell you guys … it has nothing to do with any partner, OK? People like to just make stories."

"Apparently, there were certain names brought up in both regards, and I'm not OK with that because it has nothing to do with that," she told Viall, 42, adding that she's not shaming "or giving a trophy to any other exes."

"Nobody was involved other than myself," she added. "It was all about me. It's all about knowing my own body and my own self."

Bilson has previously said she grew up in a "sex-positive and free and candid" household. Because of that, she's able to be very forthcoming when discussing her sex life on her podcast.

"I'm 40 years old. Like, the things that my friends and I talk about shouldn't be taboo, you know?" she said for Yahoo! Life's The Unwind series last July. "It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things. And what's better than to have a support system, or feel like you're being heard and having a space to do so?"

Bilson also cleared up another rumor about her love life on this week's Viall Files — though this one she intentionally started with the help of the former Bachelor.

"No, Nick and I never dated," she said, referring to pictures the two posted on Instagram back in 2019.

"We did troll the internet," Viall admitted.