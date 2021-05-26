Rachel Bilson Apologizes to The O.C. Costar and Director Tate Donovan for Past 'A—hole' Behavior

Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper in the long-running drama, has previously opened up about his struggles working with the younger cast members when he returned to direct

Rachel Bilson feels she owes Tate Donovan an apology.

Donovan, 57, joined Bilson, 39, and Melinda Clarke on their rewatch podcast, Welcome to the O.C., Bitches on Tuesday, during which Bilson apologized to her costar-turned-director for any past on-set behavior that may have created unnecessary drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You went on to direct us on The O.C. and I know some of us kids were little a—holes," Bilson said during a new episode of the podcast. "And I think that speaks to that whole unaware, young, youthful, ignorant ... just idiots. And I hope I wasn't as bad as it's come off."

Donovan brushed off the comment, replying: "You can't help but believe all the sort of hype everyone gets caught up in, especially when you're young."

"I thought you were so wonderful and such a wonderful director and an amazing human," Bilson added. "So if I ever added to any of the a—holeness, I want to apologize on the record here right now."

Later in the podcast, Donovan recalled one particular interaction with Bilson on set that he said stuck with him.

"Our first scene together, you were in Seth's house and you were coming down to the pool to talk to Ryan or something like that. You did the scene, and it was great... And I said, 'Just so you know, that was great. Just so know, you've just come from Seth's room, and you've had a huge argument, in that thing, and you're like, breaking up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He continued, "And so, I want to see that argument in you … You know that right? You know that you had an argument with Seth?' I didn't want to step on toes. I didn't want to insult you by reminding you of that."

"You go, 'Tate, I don't read scripts, I smoke pot,'" he said, receiving laughs from Bilson and Clarke, 52.

The OC Credit: Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper in the long-running drama, has previously opened up about his struggles working with the younger cast members when he returned to direct.

"By the time I started to direct, the kids on the show had developed a really bad attitude," he told Vulture in 2013. "They just didn't want to be doing the show anymore. It was pretty tough; they were very tough to work with. The adults were all fantastic, total pros. But you know how it is with young actors — and I know because I was one of them once."