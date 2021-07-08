Rachel Bilson Says She Got 'Jealous' Watching Adam Brody Kiss Samaire Armstrong on The O.C.
The actress, who dated Brody during their years on the show, found herself in a bit of a love triangle in the first season
Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody famously dated while starring in The O.C, but one incident involving co-star Samaire Armstrong created some on-set "tension."
Speaking on Tuesday's episode of her Welcome To The OC, Bitches! podcast, the 39-year-old actress said it was difficult to see 41-year-old Brody's character, Seth Cohen, kiss Armstrong's character, Anna Stern, during a bedroom scene during the season one episode "Homecoming."
"When Seth is in the bedroom with Anna and she goes to kiss him, I see Samaire like slip tongue," Bilson told co-host (and former O.C. cast mate) Melinda Clarke.
"No!" Clarke, 52, exclaimed.
RELATED: The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Launch Rewatch Podcast Nearly 18 Years After Show's Premiere
In fact, watching the actors kiss "instantly transported" Bilson back to that day when the scene was filmed – and it wasn't a pleasant feeling.
"I get a little jealous and I'm like, 'Um, what are you doing slipping tongue in his mouth?' It was like the real-life [love] triangle playing out as I'm watching it," she recalled. "There's no tongue in television!"
Art imitated life, and the scene was difficult for Bilson to deal with when the cameras stopped rolling as well.
"I feel like it definitely played out a little bit in real life for a minute, even though not really really. But I remember the tension with Samaire like a little bit because it was just this triangle or whatever," she said.
Bilson, who played Summer Roberts on the teen drama from 2003 to 2007, coupled up with Brody in 2003, ultimately splitting in 2006.
RELATED: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Have to 'Trust Each Other' While Co-Parenting in Pandemic
Launched in April with Kast Media, the rewatch podcast celebrates the beloved TV series, welcoming "former cast members, writers, musicians, and many people that made The O.C. the cultural phenomenon that it is today."
Bilson and Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, take viewers into behind-the-scenes memories from the soap and nostalgically revisit their time in Orange County.
"Grab your bikinis, your Juicy jumpsuits and your flip phones because every Tuesday, we're going back to the early 2000s," Bilson says in the podcast's teaser.
