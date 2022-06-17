Rachel Bilson Addresses Romance with Bill Hader After Calling Their Split 'Harder Than Childbirth'

The Hart of Dixie star confirmed to Aubrey Plaza that she was in a relationship with Hader "two years ago"

Rachel Bilson is speaking about her past relationship for the first time.

In a new episode of her podcast Broad Ideas, featuring Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza, Bilson confirmed that she was previously in a relationship with Bill Hader.

The topic came up while the duo was chatting about their 2013 movie, The To Do List, which also starred Hader. Bilson, 40, then said she and Hader, 44, dated about "two years ago."

After confirming the news, Plaza, 37, admitted she had no idea Bilson was ever connected to the Saturday Night Live alum. "Are you serious?" Plaza asked. "I don't know s---. I don't know anything."

Bilson went on to clarify, "We dated. I went with him to the f---ing Golden Globes." (The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the Golden Globes together in 2019.)

Though Bilson has rarely commented on her connection to Hader, the timing of their relationship appears to align with what she previously referred to as one of her most difficult breakups.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In an earlier podcast episode, the Hart of Dixie actress spoke about their split, which happened during the height of the COVID pandemic.

"I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it," Bilson explained on the episode, which featured Mandy Moore. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."

Bilson also said the COVID timeline didn't help her move on any faster. She added that being isolated during the breakup "hurt like a motherf—---."

"If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing,'" she said.

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In February 2020, a source told PEOPLE Bilson and Hader's connection was growing. "They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship," the source said

"It seems like a fun relationship," the source added, noting how Bilson "won't stop laughing when she's with Bill."

"He is very sweet and considerate to her," the source shared. "Quick to open doors and acts very attentive."