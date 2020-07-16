Rachael Leigh Cook's Husband Daniel Gillies Files for Divorce 1 Year After Separating

The pair announced their separation in a joint statement last June

More than a year after Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies separated, the couple is officially divorcing.

On July 10, Gillies filed for divorce from Cook in Los Angeles County Superior Court, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Gillies and Cook did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last June, the pair announced their separation in a joint statement.

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” began the statement, which was shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

Image zoom Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies Jason Merritt/Getty

“This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come,” the statement continued.

The couple wrote, “Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding.”

They signed the joint statement, “Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel.”

Cook and Gillies tied the knot in August 2004.

In 2013, Cook opened up about her marriage with Gillies after announcing her first pregnancy.

“We got married incredibly fast,” the actress told PEOPLE from the set of her TNT crime-drama, Perception.