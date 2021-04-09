Rachael Kirkconnell ended up with Bachelor Matt James at the close of season 25, but the pair later split amid controversy over her racially insensitive photos

Rachael Kirkconnell Meets Up with Her Fellow Bachelor Contestants After Controversy: 'My Heart'

Rachael Kirkconnell is spending some time with her former Bachelor costars in New York City.

Kirkconnell, who left the season with Bachelor Matt James before they broke up when racially insensitive photos of her surfaced online, hung out with fellow season 25 contestants Chelsea Vaughn, Abigail Heringer, Pieper James, Kit Keenan and Khaylah Epps on Thursday.

Proving that the women are all on good terms, Heringer, 26, documented the group hang on her Instagram Story, captioning a photo of the group, "My heart."

Each of the attendees, including Kirkconnell, reposted the shot on their own Stories. They also all created a video, posted to Vaughn's Instagram Reels page, following the "pass the phone" TikTok trend.

"I'm gonna pass the phone to someone whose face is tomato red right now," Vaughn, 29, began, handing the phone to Keenan, 21.

"Okay I'm gonna pass the phone to somebody who really doesn't care," Keenan said, handing off to James, 24, who said, "I'm gonna pass the phone to somebody that did everyone's eyeliner."

"I'm gonna pass the phone to someone who face planted on a group date," Kirkconnell said, showing off her eyeliner with a wink before passing to Heringer.

"I'm gonna hand the phone to someone who is very frustrated and very annoyed," Heringer continued, talking about Epps, 29, who closed the loop by saying, "I'm passing the phone to best dressed in Bachelor Nation," and handing the phone back to Vaughn.

Though James, 29, and Kirkconnell, 24, left season 25 of The Bachelor as a couple and remained together for a period of time after the cameras stopped rolling, their romantic relationship came to an end after photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018 surfaced on social media. She has since apologized and said that she is "learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist."

Despite some recent fan speculation that the former couple have gotten back together since announcing their split, a source close to James told PEOPLE this week that he and Kirkconnell "are just friends."