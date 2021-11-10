"Thank you for always showing me how beautiful and fun [life] can be," the former Bachelor contestant wrote in a post dedicated to James

Rachael Kirkconnell on Her Weekend with Matt James: 'It's Fun Being in Love with Your Best Friend'

Rachael Kirkconnell is loving life with Matt James.

The Bachelor couple spent an eventful weekend in New York City, which Kirkconnell documented with a slideshow of photos on Instagram Tuesday.

"I love doing this life with you," wrote Kirkconnell, 25. "Thank you for always showing me how beautiful and fun it can be, whether it's checking off a bucket list item or enjoying a slice of pizza."

She added: "It's fun being in love with your best friend."

Kirkconnell supported James, 29, as he ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday. Other peeks into their life showed the pair at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for the UFC fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

"The next day this man decides we HAVE to go to the UFC fight Saturday night (my first one) as if he doesn't have to run a MARATHON the very next morning," she wrote. "Running on less sleep than he should've been, he gets up dancing (this video was taken at 5:13 AM) and does the impossible (for me) and runs 26.2 miles with a smile on his face."

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James Credit: Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

The photo post also included behind-the-scenes photos of James brushing his teeth, videos of him dancing, and Kirkconnell rolling his muscles after the marathon.