'Race to Survive Alaska' : USA's High-Stakes Outdoor Competition Series Comes with a $500K Prize

The series, which premieres on Monday, features teams of general adventurists, rock climbers, ice climbers, martial artists, survivalist trainers and even doctors

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 11:12 AM
Race to Survive Alaska - Season 1
Race to Survive Alaska. Photo: Patrik Giardino/USA Network

Race to Survive Alaska is turning the pressure up on the outdoor reality competition series.

The new USA Network series, which premieres Monday, challenges eight teams of two to six intense races over the course of 40 days through the harshest of Alaskan landscapes — all for the chance to win $500,000.

But getting to the finish line won't be easy. Unlike other race shows, there are no cushy hotel rooms or even planes, trains and automobiles to help them get around. Instead, these survival experts must endure more than 100 miles of inhospitable, previously unexplored terrain on the strength of their own two feet with nothing but what they can carry.

Plopped in the middle of the Aleutian Alaskan islands, they'll have to utilize their primitive survival skills to source their own food, water and shelter. It won't be easy as they'll have to battle every element of the dangerous Alaskan coastline, marked by its sprawling mountain ranges, ancient glaciers, suffocating rainforests and threatening wildlife.

"I was hoping there would be an easy way, but it's Alaska — there's no easy way," one says in the premiere.

It's one thing surviving the elements; it's a whole other surviving each other.

This being a competition, the endurance racers will also have to push through their hunger pangs, injuries and mental anguish to beat one another to the end. As for the last team to make it to the finish line at the end of each episode, they'll be eliminated.

Will the teams form alliances to help each other get there? Or stab one another in the back to make it to the end? There are plenty of possibilities, especially considering the dynamic within the racers, who are comprised of teams from diverse backgrounds and relationships.

Race to Survive Alaska - Season 1
Race to Survive Alaska. Patrik Giardino/USA Network

They include father-son duo Jeff Leininger, 53, and Hunter Leininger, 21; friends and adventurers Robin Moore, 45, and Elizabeth Killham, 36 — an ER nurse and veterinarian who met on skydiving trip; as well as Alaskan hunters Brett Gatten, 46, and Esther Sanderlin, 40, who have been dating for two years.

Two sets of siblings are on the show: Alaskan brothers Wilson Hoogendorn, 23, and Oliver Hoogendorn, 25; and siblings and adventuring enthusiasts 20something Bella Crane and Cason Crane, 29, who made history by being the first person to plant the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag on all seven summits.

There's also ice climber and mountain guide Max Djenohan, 33, who made a name for himself on Naked and Afraid, when he spent 156 days on four different continents. "Pretty much everything I do helps me get outdoors," Deinohan says in the premiere.

He's racing with friend and experienced survivalist Christian Junkar, 25. Two other teams of friends — professional rock climbers Genevive Walker, 33, and Favia Dubyk, 34; and martial arts enthusiasts Hakim Isler, 45, and Justice Norman, 38 — round out the group.

Race to Survive Alaska - Season 1
Race to Survive Alaska. Patrik Giardino/USA Network

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Race to Survive Alaska airs Mondays on USA Network. The action kicks off at 11 p.m. ET with a supersized episode following WWE Monday Night RAW.

Related Articles
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Drag queen/recording artist Alaska Thunderfuck poses for portait at "A Royal Holiday" at PEG: The Store on December 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Winner Alaska Shares Her Dad Died in a Motorcycle Crash
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Alaska Drag Queen Video Premiere
WATCH: 'Drag Race' Alum Alaska Drops Music Video for 'All That She Wants' Cover — Starring Bosco!
Terry and Dorothy McAuliffe
Terry McAuliffe and Wife Dorothy Hope for Return to Va. Governor's Mansion in Tough, High-Stakes Race
Hannah Waddingham and Harriet Walter in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.
Hannah Waddingham Recalls Cathartic 'Ted Lasso' Scene She'll 'Never Forget' Filming
Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Grand Canyon Trip amid 'Life Curveballs': 'Embrace the Change'
Kim Cattrall as Brenda on Queer as Folk
Kim Cattrall's' QAF' Costars Gush About Working with Her — and Can't Resist an 'And Just Like That' ... Dig
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Was Dining at Red Lobster When She Learned She Passed the Baby Bar
See Janelle Brown’s Granddaughter Put on Her Prosthetic Leg in Viral Video
See Janelle Brown's 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Put on Her Prosthetic Leg Alone in Viral Video
Headline: Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Hopes Season 2 Will Show the 'Articulate' and 'Intelligent' Side of Him
'Bling Empire' 's Kevin Kreider Hopes Season 2 Shows His 'Articulate' and 'Intelligent' Side
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Sophie Turner Says Becoming a Mother Has Made Her a Better Actor: 'The Empathy Is Heightened'
Squid Game S1
'Squid Game' Creator Confirms 2 Characters Are Returning for Season 2
THE BACHELOR SEASON 24 Contestant: CR: ABC
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Maurissa Gunn 'Still Looking For Love' After Split From Riley Christian
Alaskan Bush People
Billy Brown, 'Alaskan Bush People' Dad, Dies at 68: 'We Are Heartbroken,' Says Bear Brown