Quintuplets Mom Questions Whether Husband 'Really' Got a Vasectomy on TLC's OutDaughtered

Babies, babies and even more babies!

TLC’s family-focused reality shows are back — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the superteases for OutDaughtered and Rattled, both of which are returning to the network next month.

In the above teaser for season 3 of OutDaughtered, Adam and Danielle Busby are busy juggling their rapidly growing all-female quintuplets with big-girl beds, potty training and pre-school separation looming on the horizon.

“The quints really are a lot of fun at this age,” says Danielle.

“People see them as perfect little angels,” adds Adam. “But I think we’ve got some little devils.”

But amidst all the diaper drama, there’s another element that may change the Busby dynamics forever.

“I haven’t had my period yet,” Danielle mentions in one scene.

“Seriously, like, how late are you?” asks Adam. “You should know that.”

“I don’t have to know it anymore!” she fires back, questioning why he’s “making such a big deal out of it.”

Then it hits her. “You didn’t really get a vasectomy?” she asks.

FIRST LOOK: Season 3 of Rattled

Rattled, meanwhile, will return to paint a candid picture of the trials and tribulations of new parents learning to juggle everything from relationships to finances.

This season’s 10 one-hour episodes will follow five new and returning couples as they learn how to live as parents — and partners.

The special two-hour season premiere of OutDaughtered airs Tuesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, immediately followed by the season premiere of Rattled at 10 p.m. ET.