Quinta Brunson Says People Would 'Never Stop Talking' About Mindy Kaling's Success 'If She Were a Man'

Published on November 3, 2022 06:23 PM
Quinta Brunson and Mindy Kaling
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE

Quinta Brunson is one of Mindy Kaling's biggest fans — and she believes more people should join her in shouting from the rooftops about Kaling's career wins.

The Abbott Elementary star, 32, name-checked the former Mindy Project creator and star on Thursday as one of the Hollywood power players she's most excited to work with moving forward.

"She has a little renaissance happening," Brunson, 32, told The Hollywood Reporter of Kaling, 43. "I don't think what she's doing is easy to pull off, and I feel like people are sleeping on her."

She continued, "I get it, she's Mindy Kaling, so they're not really. But if she were a man, people would never stop talking about her. What she's doing is really hard to pull off. Never Have I Ever has a K-pop-level standom around it, and Sex Lives of College Girls is just a really good f---ing show that people can't wait to come back."

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, November 1 included Mindy Kaling (“Sex Lives of College Girls”), Frank Grillo (“Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”), and musical guest Goose. (ABC/Randy Holmes) MINDY KALING
Minday Kaling. Randy Holmes/ABC

Kaling found widespread fame as Kelly Kapoor for nine seasons The Office before headlining The Mindy Project on Fox, then Hulu, from 2012 to 2017. She's currently pulling double duty as a writer and executive producer on shows for both Netflix and HBO Max.

Speaking with PEOPLE in August, she admitted she was surprised by reactions from Never Have I Ever fans.

"This is a show that we thought only a certain group of people would like, and that wasn't the case," she explained. "And it gave us confidence to explore more of these storylines that we felt that previously, we would've been like, 'That seems too specific, people aren't going to like it.' So yeah, that's been the biggest surprise to me."

She also shared, "One of the great things about a show like this, and creating it, is that every character, I think, represents a different side of my personality."

As for Sex Lives of College Girls, she explained, "I was not interested in writing about a repressed young Asian woman. I wanted to do a sex-positive show with women who, even though they are very different from each other, have an unabashed attitude toward sexuality and excitement about their adventurous lives."

sex lives of college girls season 2
sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, all three seasons of Never Have I Ever are streaming on Netflix and season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres Nov. 17 on HBO Max.

