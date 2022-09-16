Quinta Brunson Shares Card from 'Abbott Elementary' Child Costar After Emmy Win: 'Love My Job'

Quinta Brunson accepted the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy writer on Monday night

By
September 16, 2022
Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Photo: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

Quinta Brunson is being celebrated by her Abbott Elementary colleagues (of all ages)!

Brunson, 32, shared a sweet card from one of her child costars applauding her win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. "Yeah I love my job," she tweeted.

Photos show the handmade card, which reads "Hooray" and "Congratulations Ms. Quinta B" on the front. Inside, the child actor — whose name was removed by Brunson — wrote a heartfelt message addressed to Brunson's character.

"To Ms. Janine, Congrats on winning the best comedy writer reward as a Emmy," the note says. "Thanks for having me on your show. I hope you win more Emmys."

The card was signed, "Tiny Cowboy."

In March, Brunson shared a video of the child actors filing off set for the week, with sweet goodbyes to the fictional teacher. "Bye, Ms. Janine!" one actor says. "See you on Monday!" another chimes in.

"Here's my favorite video of my kids leaving for the day and not knowing that I'm an actress," Brunson captioned the video.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Prashant Gupta/ABC

The first season of Abbott Elementary received universal praise, earned a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and was nominated for seven Emmy Awards.

After costar Sheryl Lee Ralph's supporting actress victory on Monday night, Brunson was honored with the statuette for outstanding writing in a comedy series.

The excitement was somewhat dampened, however, when a comedy bit by Jimmy Kimmel during Brunson's acceptance speech fell flat. Many on social media condemned the joke-gone-wrong, and Ralph, 65, criticized "the disrespect" of the gag.

Kimmel, 54, apologized to Brunson when she visited his late-night show on Wednesday.

"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually," he said. "And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that."

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary will premiere on ABC Sept. 21.

