Quinta Brunson Says She Won't Put Various Awards in Her Home Because It 'Looks a Little Obnoxious'

"Once you have multiple wins, I think it's so wild to just have them sitting on a table," the actress tells PEOPLE

By Alex Cramer
and
Published on March 5, 2023
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

Quinta Brunson has been taking home quite a few trophies for her work on Abbott Elementary, but she is still looking for the perfect place to display them.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner, 33, opened up to PEOPLE at the Independent Spirit Awards Saturday night, when she revealed exactly where she plans on storing all her new accolades.

"I'm going to put them in my office at Warner Bros. I just recently signed an overall deal there, so I have an office that I'm just going to fill with trophies," she says. "That's what I see other executives do."

"I don't want them in my home because I think [that] looks a little obnoxious," Brunson continued. "Once you have multiple wins, I think it so wild to just have them sitting on a table."

Brunson has been collecting her trophies since Abbott first premiered on ABC in December 2021. Her collection currently includes an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series, a Critics' Choice Television Award for best comedy series, two Golden Globes for her Abbott work and three NAACP Image Awards for the show.

Quinta Brunson 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Quinta Brunson poses on the red carpet at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

When asked how she remains grounded with an ever-growing list of successes, Brunson tells PEOPLE that "family, friends [and] tragedy" all play a role.

"I've had a lot of death in my life as all this has been going on," she says. "And that's kept me grounded big time. Having to literally work. Having to worry about the next season of Abbott also keeps me grounded."

At the Independent Spirit Awards, Brunson took home yet another trophy — this time for best lead performance in a new scripted series for Abbott, which she serves as a creator, writer, showrunner and star on.

Brunson was previously named one of PEOPLE's 2022 People of the Year, earning the title alongside Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis and Jennifer Hudson. The actress explained that her intention with her hit television series was ultimately to "make a good show with good people, so everything else has been exciting additions to the plan."

RELATED VIDEO: Stars Attend The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards

"I think it's always been there," Brunson added of her confidence at the time. "I was a very confident kid. My parents always taught me to look at people and situations like everything's equal. Nothing seems too intimidating to not be confident. I think the most intimidating situation I was in recently was meeting Malala [Yousafzai, the Pakistani education rights activist]."

During her cover story, the star detailed a fan interaction she had with a girl who told her that a friend — who she'd watch Abbott with — had died.

"One of the things her friend asked her to do was to finish the show," she said. "And now I'm crying at this party. Part of me was like, 'Why would you tell me that right now?' But also I'm so happy she did. It put into perspective what a good comedy can do. The best thing I can hear is that it's bringing people together."

