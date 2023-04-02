Quinta Brunson Pushes for Teachers to be Paid More, Jokes About 'Friends' in 'SNL' Debut

The Abbott Elementary star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend with Lil Yachty as the musical guest

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on April 2, 2023 10:08 AM

Live from Studio 8H, it's Quinta Brunson!

The Abbott Elementary star, 33, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where she was joined by Lil Yachty as the musical guest.

During her opening monologue, Brunson opened up about the success of her hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, at one point comparing it to Friends. "Except instead of being about a group of friends, it's about a group of teachers. And instead of New York, it's in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people — it does," Brunson joked.

Brunson then explained in her monologue that viewers keep expecting her to fix problems within the public school system in real life, much like her character, teacher Janine Teagues. But as she shared, she's the "opposite" of her character, and the success of the show has introduced her to some pretty big names. Showing a video she and Barack Obama sent to her mother thanking her for being a teacher, Brunson then concluded that teachers get "taken for granted."

"Please remember how important teachers are, acknowledge the work they do every day and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Saturday's cold open poked fun at recent events, specifically Donald Trump being indicted by a grand jury in New York, making him the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. Cast member James Austin Johnson's Trump sang parody songs to raise money from his supporters.

Joined by Keenan Thompson's Don King for a cover of "Islands in the Stream," Johnson's Trump then brought out a few other friends for renditions of "Ironic" and "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2."

Later in the show, Brunson took part in various sketches, including one where she played a doctor who keeps running into the same midwife, and another where she portrayed an increasingly concerned partner in a "Couple Goals" game show.

One other moment from the show saw the actress get into a traffic altercation with a man (played by Mikey Day) driving his daughter (played by Chloe Fineman) around. After he accuses Brunson's character of cutting him off, the pair share a heated exchange on the highway as they mime out an entire argument without rolling their windows down.

Lil Yachty, 25, also performed twice during his first-ever SNL appearance, playing selections from his latest LP Let's Start Here.

Tapping into his latest psychedelic rock-inspired sound, Yachty, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, first delivered a rendition of "the BLACK seminole" with Diana Gordon, before bringing the collaborator back on stage for a performance of "drive ME crazy" near the end of the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Share Their Favorite SNL Moment: 'We Were Laughing So Hard Our Wigs Came Off'

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live will return on April 8 with Molly Shannon as host and The Jonas Brothers as musical guest.

Related Articles
Jenna Ortega poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega Says She's Not 'Dark and Twisted' in Real-Life Like Her Horror Roles During 'SNL' Debut
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Host Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Aubrey Plaza Reprises Her 'Parks & Recreation' Character — Along with Amy Poehler — in 'SNL' Debut
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13765266hg) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Win — and Impersonates Patrick Mahomes — During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on 'SNL' : It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Woody Harrelson, Jack White Episode 1839 -- Pictured: Woody Harrelson during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Yurman)
Woody Harrelson Joins 'SNL' 's'' Five-Timers Club and Gets Commemorative Jacket from Scarlett Johansson
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pedro Pascal, Coldplay Episode 1838 -- Pictured: Host Pedro Pascal during the Monologue on Saturday, February 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal Jokingly Compares Filming HBO's 'The Last of Us' to 'The White Lotus' in 'SNL' Monologue
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short during the Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Remembers His Late Mom During Touching 'SNL' Debut: 'I've Been Thinking About Her a Lot'
Cecily Strong
Cecily Strong Exiting 'SNL' After 11 Seasons: 'One of the Best to Ever Do It'
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Says She Won't Put Various Awards in Her Home Because It 'Looks a Little Obnoxious'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Jack Harlow” Episode 1830 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day, Tom Hanks, and Bobby Moynihan during the “David S. Pumkpins” sketch on Saturday, October 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Tom Hanks Returns as His Iconic David S. Pumpkins Character During Jack Harlow's 'SNL' Hosting Debut
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: Comedian and honoree Dave Chappelle attends the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Dave Chappelle Discusses Kanye West's Antisemitism Controversy During 'SNL' Opening Monologue
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar Episode 1827 -- Pictured: Host Miles Teller during the monologue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Miles Teller Pokes Fun at 'SNL' Casting Shakeup — as Peyton Manning — During Hosting Debut: WATCH
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Brendan Gleeson, Willow Episode 1828 -- Pictured: (l-r) Special guest Colin Farrell with host Brendan Gleeson during the Monologue on Saturday, October 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Colin Farrell Crashes Brendan Gleeson's 'SNL' Monologue amid His Hosting Debut: 'I Was Just Passing'