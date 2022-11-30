From Winning an Emmy to Portraying Oprah, 5 Major Quinta Brunson Moments from 2022

Quinta Brunson, one of PEOPLE's People of the Year, has come a long way from her days creating skits on social media. Here, some of her best moments from 2022 

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on November 30, 2022 05:06 PM
'Abbot Elementary' Gets a Green Light for Season 2

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
The cast of Abbott Elementary. Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty

Following a critically and audience acclaimed debut season in December 2021, Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary was renewed for a second season in March of this year.

News of the announcement was made via Principal Ava Coleman — the beloved, albeit chaotic, principal of the titular school, played by Janelle James.

"Faculty and Students (aka My Fans)," the announcement began. "The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I've made happen at our beautiful school thinks I'm a star. I mean are we surprised? No, we're not :)"

She continued, "With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That's right – Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you."

The Cast and Crew Buy School Supplies for Teachers IRL

QUINTA BRUNSON
Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Showing that her journey with Abbott wasn't just about making us laugh, Brunson used some of the funding from the show to help teachers in need.

In a February interview with NPR's Fresh Air, Brunson revealed that the Abbott production team and ABC put some of the funding for season 2 toward schools in need.

"We chose to put the marketing money toward supplies for teachers," she stated. "It's about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excites me, things that can really materially help people."

Quinta Wins an Emmy!

Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

At the 2022 Emmys in September, Brunson won her very first Emmy, for outstanding writing in a comedy series. The show itself was up for seven awards, taking home three. The multi-hyphenate thanked her colleagues for "believing in a story from four years ago and thinking that it would make a good TV show," as well as her "incredible cast and crew for helping me to make this show and make the pilot."

Brunson Becomes an Olay Ambassador

Quinta Brunson x OLAY
Courtesy of OLAY

In August, Brunson also became the newest face of Olay.

"Olay is such an iconic and trusted brand, and I'm so happy to be partnering with them because of that trust that people have [in] their product," she told PEOPLE.

The She Memes Well author is the face of Olay's Retinol 24 + Peptide line, which features Retinol24+Peptide Night Moisturizer, Retinol24 Night Eye Cream and Retinol24 Night Serum.

"It's funny because the [brand's] tagline is 'Face Anything', but I truly do feel like I'm able to do that with just this line of products as someone who doesn't love to wear a ton of makeup," she stated.

She Sits Down with Oprah — After Playing Her

Quinta Brunson and Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's show OWN Spotlight Event airing November 26, 2022
Huy Doan/OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Brunson took her comedy chops to the next level when she portrayed another iconic Black woman, Oprah Winfrey. The Quinta vs. Everything star embodied the living legend in Roku's film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

In a first-look image, released in July, Brunson was pictured rocking Winfrey's iconic short hair from the early days of The Oprah Winfrey Show, along with a patterned dress cinched at the midriff by an oversized belt, '80s-style.

Things came full circle for Brunson when she got to do a sit-down interview with the famed talk show host and talked about her portrayal.

"When it was first brought to me, I did say ... I'm not the person for that job. I don't know who that person is, but it's not me," she explained to a curious Winfrey. "But then I was handed the script and I think it is the exact way for me to play you. So, I hope you like it."

The moment got a bit emotional when Winfrey asked Brunson how she thought she did in the role.

"I think I did well as you. I think I captured your essence," Brunson answered as her eyes welled up. "It's not a spot-on impression because I would never do that to you ... To me this is the highest honor of comedy."

Quinta Brunson People POTY cover
kanya iwana

For more with Quinta Brunson and PEOPLE's People of the Year, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

