Quibi's The Stranger: Rideshare Driver Maika Monroe Picks Up Sociopath Murderer in New Trailer

Fasten your seat belt, because Quibi is about to take you on one chilling ride.

In a newly-released trailer for the upcoming mobile streaming service’s The Stranger, a female ride share driver goes on one of the most terrifying rides of her life after she picks up a male passenger from a Los Angeles mansion.

“I am Clare, your Orbit driver,” says Clare, played by Maika Monroe.

Sitting in the passenger seat, Carly (Dane DeHann) introduces himself, “I am Carly, your passenger.”

When Clare asks Carly if he’s famous — because the pickup location is at a Hollywood Hills mansion — he reveals a terrifying truth about himself.

Maika Monroe and Dane DeHann in The Stranger

“Actually, I have no idea who lives there,” he tells her. “Forty-five minutes ago I rang the bell. When the woman that lives there opened the door, I shot her in the face.”

While driving down a dark road, he tells her, “You are sitting next to a sociopath.”

He then proceeds to tell Clare that he will let her live if she tells him “a really good story.”

Dane DeHann and Maika Monroe in The Stranger

The thriller series, which is one of Quibi’s “Movies in Chapters,” follows Clare and her nightmare night as it unfolds over 12 hours, with Carly playing a game of cat and mouse.

Maika Monroe in The Stranger

“He’s gonna find me,” Clare says about Carly. “He’s been trying to kill me.”

The series is written, directed and executive-produced by Veena Sud.

Quibi launches April 6.