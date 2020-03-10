Want to Compete on the Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival? Quibi Is Casting Soon!

The gates to Olmec’s Hidden Temple are about to open — again.

Quibi will soon be casting for the Legends of the Hidden Temple revival, the upcoming streaming service announced Tuesday.

To be amongst the first to get casting details, identify your teammate, head to Quibi.com and enter your email address. You must enter your email by Friday to secure early access.

We saw you. We heard you, #LegendsOfTheHiddenTemple fans. Enter your email at https://t.co/vCeTJy9EUa by Friday, March 13th and you will be the first to receive casting information for #LegendsOfTheHiddenTemple. Tag your teammates! pic.twitter.com/qUUrCO7uvj — Quibi (@Quibi) March 10, 2020

Quibi has described the revival as a “supersized, reimagined version” of the show that will feature many of its original elements, including the Temple Run, the Moat Crossing and Olmec.

RELATED: Every Show Coming to Quibi on April 6 — Including Chrissy’s Court and J. Lo’s Thanks a Million

Image zoom Nickelodeon

The original action-adventure game show ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 1993 to 1995. While it featured contestants between 11 and 14 years old, Quibi’s version will feature “grown up” competitors.

The entire set will be taken out of the studio into a jungle and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line, according to Quibi.

RELATED: Quibi Announces Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival with Adult Competitors — in a Real Jungle!

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” Scott A. Stone, executive producer and co-creator of the original series, previously said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Nickelodeon and Stone & Company Entertainment will executive produce the new series. It is unclear if original host Kirk Fogg will be involved.

Quibi, which will feature “quick bite” shows of 10 minutes or less, launches April 6.