Quibi to Launch with Sophie Turner, Idris Elba, Murder House Projects: See Exclusive Photos

If you’re feeling overwhelmed every time you hear about the new streaming service Quibi, don’t be.

Sure, 175 new shows in one year is a lot, but the concept really is simple: quick bite shows of 10 minutes or less, easy to watch on the go because they’re created to be viewed on your phone. And, more importantly, those shows are going to feature some of your favorite stars.

Below, check out exclusive photos and official descriptions of seven of the shows — starring the likes of Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, Will Forte, Eva Longoria and Idris Elba — that will be part of Quibi’s April 6 launch date.

Survive

Jane (Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, Survive, by Alex Morel.

Flipped

Jann (Forte) and Cricket (Kaitlin Olson) think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. Unfortunately, a Mexican drug cartel thinks so too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions. Also stars Longoria, Andy Garcia and Arturo Castro.

RELATED: Kaitlin Olson Says Her Upcoming Quibi Series Flipped ‘Was Inspired’ by Chip and Joanna Gaines

Elba v Block

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Elba, and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head-to-head in a hilarious, action-packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

RELATED: Will Forte, Idris Elba and Kiefer Sutherland Tease Their Upcoming Quibi Shows in New Trailers

Gone Mental with Lior

Lior Suchard is the world’s best mentalist — he literally can read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mind-blowing mental stunts. Featured celebs include Kate Hudson, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ben Stiller, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, David Dobrik, and Zooey Deschanel.

Murder House Flip

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

The Rachel Hollis Show

New York Times Best Seller Rachel Hollis helps you level up your life with a daily dose of motivation and inspiration. The show will run once daily, Monday through Friday.

Sexology with Shan Boodram

Certified sexologist and intimacy expert Shan Boodram shows viewers how to navigate the realities of sex, dating and relationships in a world where the rules of love and attraction are often confusing and fluid.

“Relationships and our relationship to our sexuality is a big part of our daily lives, which is why I am over the moon to be a part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials slate,” said Boodram. “Everyone should have access to tools to become their own sex and relationship expert, and with our new daily show, we will be able to provide those necessary tools to Quibi’s audience in a highly engaging format. This is the kind of project I’ve dreamed of being a part of for my entire career.”

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Builds a Dog House for Kylie Richards in First Trailer for Quibi’s Barkitecture

Other shows in Quibi’s launch slate include Thanks a Million, produced by Jennifer Lopez and featuring celebrities setting off a $100,000 chain of kindness each episode; Most Dangerous Game, an action drama starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz; Chrissy’s Court, where the honorable Chrissy Teigen presides (alongside her mom as the bailiff!); When the Streetlights Go On, a crime drama featuring Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, Queen Latifah, Tony Hale and Mark Duplass; daily show The Nod with Brittany and Eric, hosted by Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings; and Last Night’s Late Night, which breaks down the night before’s best in late-night television, hosted by Heather Gardner. Read more on them here.