Anna Kendrick Befriends Her Boyfriend's Feminist Sex Doll in Trailer for Quibi's Dummy

What do you do when your boyfriend’s sex doll takes on a life of its own — literally? Anna Kendrick is about to find out.

The trailer for the new Quibi show Dummy dropped on Thursday, following Kendrick as an aspiring writer who comes across the walking, talking sex doll.

“I’m having a nervous breakdown,” she tells her therapist in on scene. “My boyfriend’s sex doll is talking to me.”

“I think she represents a part of you that wants to heal. Embrace her!” the therapist suggests.

After getting over the initial shock, Kendrick’s character and the doll team up to take on the world together. As it turns out, the sex doll has feelings, too, and she’s quite the feminist.

“We’re all sex dolls until we topple the patriarchy,” she points out.

Dummy is created and written by Cody Heller and inspired by her life with fiancé Dan Harmon, the creator of Rick and Morty. The series is directed by Tricia Brock, who executive produces alongside Heller and Kendrick. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” launched April 6 and is focused on quality content for millennials, telling stories in chapters of 10 minutes or less.

Dummy debuts Monday on Quibi. The streaming service is currently offering a 90-day free trial to those who sign-up at Quibi.com before April 30.