Tyler Cameron Builds a Dog House for Kyle Richards in First Trailer for Quibi's Barkitecture

Need a high-end dog house for your adorable pup? Tyler Cameron is the man for the job.

The Bachelorette fan-favorite stars in Quibi‘s upcoming luxury dog house design series, Barkitecture, where he and interior designer Delia Kenza will “work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.”

In the first trailer, released on Thursday, Cameron, 27, takes on a task for a familiar face in reality television — Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“That’s unbelievable!” Richards, 51, says of the finished product, and later jokes while scouring through the home with her dog, “Anyone want some Rosé?”

Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Rumer Willis and more stars will also appear on show.

Cameron posted the trailer on his Instagram, writing, “Here’s your first look at #Barkitecture! Coming this April to @quibi.”

Andy Cohen commented on the post, writing “Woof,” while Bachelor in Paradise‘s Katie Morton wrote, “I need this in Bears life.”

The show will be executive produced by Courtney Smith, Audra Smith and Jake Haelen of Turn Card Content, which has teamed up with Bravo Media to produce the series.

According to Deadline, Cameron recently started his own construction company, while Kenza specializes in urban renovations. The designer’s work has been featured in New York Magazine, Brownstoner and Dwell.

Jeffrey Katzenberg (who co-founded DreamWorks Animation) and Meg Whitman (who previously served as CEO and president of Hewlett Packard) joined forces to create Quibi, which has already garnered $1 billion in investments — as well as public support from Hollywood heavyweights like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and Zac Efron.

Once released, users can pay $4.99 to access the platform with advertising or $7.99 without it. It’s set to feature 7,000 pieces of content at launch, according to Vanity Fair.

Quibi launches April 6, with 175 original shows available on the platform in its first year.