Quibi Launches Today: A Comprehensive Guide to All the Celeb-Studded Shows You Can Watch on Your Phone Right Now

Quibi, the new streaming platform that shares bite-sized episodes of original content in 10 minutes or less straight to your phone, launches today — and dropped tons of April 2020 shows to keep you entertained while you continue social distancing.

The platform is loaded with fresh new content, much from your favorite celebrities, like Chrissy’s Court starring Chrissy Teigen and Cup of Joe starring Joe Jonas.

Need something to watch as you practice social distancing from home? Quibi’s got you covered.

Scripted Shows Available April 6

Most Dangerous Game

Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game in which he’s the prey. Christoph Waltz costars.

When the Streetlights Go On

After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation. Queen Latifah is among the bold names in the cast.

Survive

Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all — then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive.

Flipped

Jann and Cricket — Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson — think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple but unfortunately, a Mexican drug cartel thinks so, too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions.

Unscripted Shows & Docs Available April 6

I Promise​

Executive produced by LeBron James, the original docuseries features an in-depth look at the first academic year inside his groundbreaking I Promise School, which opened its doors in 2018.

Memory Hole

Memory Hole is a smart, biting, hilarious ride exploring the archives of the most cringe-worthy events in pop culture. The first season, hosted by Will Arnett, aims its laser-focused comedy on Canada.

Chrissy’s Court

Real people, real cases and real legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled.

Punk’d

Hosted and executive produced by Chance the Rapper, the PUNK’D reboot uses technology to augment reality, making pranks on celebrities even more intense.

Murder House Flip

From the executive producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls.

Thanks A Million

Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, this emotional and inspiring series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward.

Nikki Fre$h

Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, Nikki Fre$h unites the star’s passions for Mother Earth and hip-hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h.

Dishmantled

From the creator and executive producer of Chopped comes DISHMANTLED, a high-octane cooking competition hosted by Tituss Burgess that will literally blow your socks off.

&MUSIC

The series explores music beyond the songs and even the musicians. This docuseries dives deep into the unsung artists and individuals who work alongside the world’s biggest musicians to elevate music into an all-encompassing phenomenon.

Gone Mental with Lior

Lior Suchard is the world’s best mentalist — he can actually read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mind-blowing mental stunts.

Singled Out

Hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, the Singled Out reboot will hook up a new generation of singles of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes.

GAYME SHOW!

Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, GAYME SHOW! is a comedic competition that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The Sauce

Executive produced and judged by Usher, THE SAUCE follows dance sensations and hosts Ayo & Teo as they explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest online talent to compete head-to-head for a cash prize.

You Ain’t Got These

Executive produced by Lena Waithe, this is not a show about sneakers. It’s a show about sneaker culture, fitting in and belonging to something bigger than yourself.

Fierce Queens

Presented by Reese Witherspoon, this nature series explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom. From queen ants to speedy cheetahs, they call the shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy earning them the title fierce queens.

Prodigy

Hosted by soccer star Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights one prodigy’s unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way.

Run This City

This series follows Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated.

Shape of Pasta

Chef Evan Funke is uncovering the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes in Italy. We dare you not to drool.

NightGowns

Full of heart, humor and a hell of a lot of glitter, NightGowns follows Sasha Velour over the course of eight episodes as she adapts her critically acclaimed Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage production and the biggest drag showcase of her life.

Skrrt with Offset

Offset is a big fan of cars: His garage has more than 30 sports and luxury vehicles. This series follows the rapper as he joins his celebrity friends — like Quavo, Lil Yachty and T-Pain and of course wife Cardi B — as they explore all things cars.

Movies in Chapters Available April 13

Agua Donkeys ​

It’s always summer for the AGUA DONKEYS as they chase the perfect tan, the perfect vibe and the perfect mix of bromine and chlorine to service some of the “sickest” backyard pools in their Utah hometown. MP Cunningham and Jer Jackson are among the stars.

The Stranger

An unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Richard Armitage and Siobhan Finneran lead the cast.

#FreeRayshawn ​

#FREERAYSHAWN tells the story of a young, black Iraq War veteran who is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal. While on the run, he takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child. Stephen James and Laurence Fishburne star.

50 States of Fright ​

50 States of Fright will explore stories based on urban legends from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country. The cast includes a whole host of stars, like Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston.

Unscripted Shows & Docs Available April 13

Elba v Block ​

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars (Idris Elba, of course!) and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head-to-head in a hilarious, action-packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

Fight Like a Girl ​

In each episode, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back.

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand ​

As a world-renowned cannabis artist, Tony Greenhand and his smokable creations have attracted an A-list clientele, propelling him as one of the most notable figures in the growing marijuana industry. In each episode, Greenhand connects with a different celebrity weed enthusiast to make their wildest joint dreams come true.

Movies in Chapters Available April 20

Dummy​ ​

An aspiring writer (Anna Kendrick) befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll and the two take on the world together.

Unscripted Shows & Docs Available April 20

Iron Sharpens Iron

Executive produced by Cam Newton, Iron Sharpens Iron features fan-favorite star athletes paired up with another professional athlete from a completely different sport.

Unscripted Shows & Docs Available April 27

Cup of Joe ​

CUP OF JOE is an eight-part travel series starring Joe Jonas. Before he hits the stage on his sold-out Jonas Brothers ​Happiness Begins​ tour, Joe will experience each city like a true native, as he pairs up with celebrity friends at each destination.

Floored ​

Hosted by Liza Koshy, this show sees two teams of skilled dancers take on an insane dance floor with a life of its own. Dancers try their best to perform a pre-rehearsed routine, but can they hold it together when the floor itself actually lifts, tilts, drops, shakes and spins in time to the music?