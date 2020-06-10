"It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional," Tan France said

Queer Eye 's Tan France Officially Becomes U.S. Citizen: 'This Is Monumental'

Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France is going to have to add some more red, white, and blue to his wardrobe!

On Tuesday, the U.K.-born designer shared the exciting news on Instagram that he has officially become a U.S. citizen.

"For me, this is monumental," France wrote of the big day. "It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional."

In the photos, France is dressed in a navy blazer, cuffed blue jeans, and a pair of black sneakers, as he holds his hand up to take an oath.

Also present for the milestone was France's husband, Rob, and the two made sure to snap a shot in front of an American flag.

Rob later expressed his excitement for his husband by commenting on the post, "FINALLY!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭."

The Fab Five member also posed in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building sign to show off his accomplishment.

Image zoom Tan France Instagram

As an official U.S. citizen, one of the first things France said he will do is make sure he can vote in the upcoming election.

"And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation," he wrote.

Image zoom Tan France Instagram

France's Queer Eye costars couldn't help but share their joy for the fashion designer, each dropping a sweet comment on the post.

"There is no word or phrase I have strong enough to say how happy, proud, strong you are I have no words strong enough. Love you so much," replied Jonathan Van Ness.

Bobby Berk added, "SO PROUD OF YOU TANNY!!! I love YOU ❤️," while Karamo Brown wrote, "Welcome! Love you!"

"I hope you realize you can no longer say things like 'you Americans always...' ” chef Antoni Porowski joked.

A slew of other stars left congratulatory messages on France's post as well.

"YES!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," wrote Justin Theroux while Courteney Cox dropped a series of clapping emojis.

"Congratulations! 🎉 Our country is better with you as part of it 🇺🇸✨," wrote U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Mindy Kaling added, "Congratulations! We are lucky to have you! ❤️," while Gigi Hadid exclaimed, "Amazing! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

"OH MY GOD WE ARE SO LUCKY TO HAVE YOU!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations Tan you’re amazing," wrote Joey King, who later commented again, "Can you like something more than once 😭."

"Wahoo!!! Just in time for the election too. Perfect timing, per usual ❤️ congratulations!" commented Anna Sophia Robb.