Queer Eye's Fab 5 Take Over Jonathan's High School in Season 4 Trailer

After transforming Jones Bar-B-Q and the sisters who run and own it, helping Jess Guilbeaux find her “Black Girl Magic,” and more in season 3 of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan are (almost) back for more Kansas City, Mo., make-betters in season 4 (July 19).

The new trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning reality series (above) has a Breakfast Club vibe to it, opening in Jonathan’s former high school (the Fab 5 take a little trip across the Illinois state border for this one), where they are helping his former orchestra teacher, Kathi Dooley.

“She’s so dedicated that she puts herself on the back burner,” we see another teacher say of Kathi.

During the preview, Jonathan warns us: “Try not to cry, try not to lose it.” But really, he’s talking about himself, because shortly after we see him in an emotional moment with Kathi, telling her, “You’ve literally saved people’s lives, mine included.”

We also hear from one “hero” who says he’s “never had a conversation with a gay person before… we’ll see how it goes,” and another who admits he’s “ready to let go of my old life and grow into my new” before we later see he uses a wheelchair.

And there’s a lot of attention paid to one woman’s long blonde locks and poofy ‘do. According to Karamo, she’s “been wearing the same hair and makeup since the ’90s.”

And, of course, there are lots of laughs, gasps, dancing (in the school, Breakfast Club style!), and more.

Queer Eye was renewed last month for season 5, which is currently filming in Philadelphia (familiar territory for The Real World: Philadelphia alum Karamo) and is expected to launch in early 2020.

The reboot of the “make-better” series launched on Netflix in February 2018 and quickly became a hit, both critically and culturally. A second season followed that summer, along with three Emmy wins in September — including Outstanding Structured Reality Program. The third season premiered this March.

Don’t you…forget that Queer Eye season 4 premieres July 19 on Netflix.

