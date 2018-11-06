Queer Eye's Fab Five Stress Why It's Important for Men to Pick the Right Underwear

The Fab Five of Queer Eye know just what it takes for men to be their best selves — including choosing the right wardrobe, down to underwear!

Featured in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, which hits stands this week, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness sat down with Terry Chapman, 49, a contractor in Kansas City (where they’ve been shooting the upcoming third season of Netflix’s hit reboot) to show just how simple it is for men to make a little more effort.

“It’s easy to get out of bed and just put on whatever’s on the floor, but don’t save those nice things in your wardrobe for somebody else,” says France, 35, who is the fashion expert on the series. “Wear them for your partner.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty

In the People Special: The Queer Eye’s Guide to Becoming Sexier, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, France discusses how important it is to choose the best attire — including the correct underwear — to make a man feel even more attractive.

“You look pretty great on the whole, my concern is your underwear,” France tells a laughing Chapman in the special. “I know I’ve only known you for a very, very short amount of time, but your underwear is not sexy.”

Austin Hargrave/Netflix

Holding up a pair of Chapman’s boxers, France acknowledges that it’s fine to be comfortable, “but there’s sexy comfort. I wear boxer briefs, so do many, many, many, many men because they are comfortable but they also are sexier. So maybe can I implore you to try a boxer brief? It’s just going to make you look a little sexier when you present yourself to your wife every night.”