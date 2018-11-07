As five of the hottest guys featured in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, which hits stands Friday, Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are the experts when it comes to easy ways men can enhance or reignite the romance in their relationships.

The team of Netflix’s hit reboot met up with married father of two, Terry Chapman, 49, a contractor in Kansas City (where they’ve been shooting the upcoming third season) to suggest simple gestures to help keep the spark alive in his 18-year marriage.

In the PeopleTV special, The Queer Eye’s Guide to Becoming Sexier, the Fab Five sat down with Chapman and his wife to explain that it all begins with just making an effort. “You don’t necessarily have to go out, spend a bunch of money at a restaurant, you can definitely bring a date night in,” says Van Ness. “You can do a mixture of high low products, like for grooming and clothing. There’s always a way that no matter where you’re starting, you can prioritize each other and make something special without necessarily having to leave the house.”

Choosing the best attire for yourself will make all the difference as well. “For every man out there who is feeling a bit shlumpy, who wants to step it up a little bit and feel ever so slightly bit sexier, just make sure the clothes complement you,” France says. “And they represent what your life is all about. Small small tweaks, no major, major changes.”

Berk, who showed Chapman how to create a romantic picnic area in the couple’s living room complete with pillows and candles, stresses that you can find things you already have around your house to help further any romantic mood and ambience.

“Just taking the things that you have, not adding extra time,” says the design expert. It’s all about “just taking a little bit of time out of your day to really let your partner know [you care].”

For the couple’s picnic, Porowski demonstrated how easy it is to put something together like a charcuterie plate to impress your partner. Making time for each other “speaks of the good things that are already there,” the food and wine expert says. “Just enjoy these moments and once a week… sit down and enjoy a meal together, hopefully more. Dim the lights, play some sexy music, have a good time.”

Most importantly, make a connection. “That’s what it’s about,” says Brown. “This is really just the setting for you to connect emotionally.”

