Queer Eye's Fab Five Travels to Yass, Australia, to 'Make Better' a Single Rancher Dad

Queer Eye captured the hearts in Gay, Georgia, and now the Fab Five is taking over Yass, Australia! (Yes, that’s a real town!)

After two seasons of “Yass” jokes, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness descended on the rural town earlier this month to “make better” not one, but two men, including 54-year-old George, a single father and rancher who focuses more on his work commitments than his family.

“I do not think George has ever had four American gay men with one gorgeous Pakistani Brit ever come at him so aggressively for cuddles,” expert groomer Van Ness jokes about the hero, who was nominated by his son Levi.

Netflix

While Karamo, Tan and Jonathan turn their attention to mentally and physically transforming George, Antoni and Bobby rebrand a local restaurant and pub with a completely new interior design and menu. (No avocadoes for Antoni this time!)

And the Fab Five even become Australian royalty!

The guys were surprised with a special ceremony by the Mayor of Yass, Rowena Abbey, who crowned them all Yass queens.

Recently, Bobby, Karamo, Tan, Antoni and Jonathan spoke about the cultural and social impact the Netflix reboot has had on viewers around the world, and how they continue to tackle newfound fame together.

“On a personal note, I’m so incredibly proud of the way that I think each of my brothers and cast mates have tackled the electricity and how grand this whole thing is. I feel like it’s just exploding so quickly, especially with Season 2 dropping,” Antoni said at the 2018 Changemakers Award ceremony in New York City on Tuesday.

“Not only on social media but when we get together we don’t see each other. The fact that we all get to experience this as a unit, and I think it’s been unifying for all of us,” he said.

Season 2 of Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix.