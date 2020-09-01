“It took me a long time to finally become an American citizen, and I’m so proud to finally be an American citizen,” Tan France said

Queer Eye 's Tan France Gets Emotional Thinking Ahead to His First Vote as a U.S. Citizen

This is a milestone year for Tan France in more ways than one.

Not only did the Queer Eye star become an American citizen, but 2020 will also be the first time he can vote in a United States election — a right that he doesn't take for granted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday afternoon, France and his Queer Eye castmates joined Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, her daughter Ashley and her granddaughters — Naomi, Maisey and Finnegan — for a fundraiser conversation that was moderated by Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan.

During the discussion, France, 37, opened up about how he's feeling having the opportunity to cast his ballot for Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in November.

“It took me a long time to finally become an American citizen, and I’m so proud to finally be an American citizen,” said France, who offered a rebuke of President Donald Trump. “It’s incredibly frustrating when I see the things that [President Donald Trump] says in the press or at that podium to denigrate immigrants. We work really hard to get here, however we get here, it’s a fight, it’s a struggle because we desperately want to make a life for ourselves that changes our lives and our families lives forever.”

Image zoom Tan France on the day he became a U.S. citizen Tan France/Instagram

After pausing for a beat and appearing to regroup, Queer Eye's fashion expert collected himself.

"What I will be thinking when I’m voting is, I’ll be thinking, first, oh gosh, I feel a bit emotional, I’ll be thinking of the fact that I am a representative of so many things that have been so negatively portrayed over the last three and half years … we want to be respected,” France said. “Muslims want to be respected, people of color want to be respected, the Black community wants to be respected. Gay people want to be respected, trans people want to be respected.”

He concluded by imploring people to vote, saying, “Don’t take this vote for granted."

"It means so much to us. Even if you think it doesn’t matter to you, it affects so many of us. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for the people you desperately care about," France said. "If you say that you love us Queer Eye members, every one of us five is affected by the current administration, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make it easier for us.”

Image zoom Queer Eye cast Getty Images

France's participation in the Fab Five's sit-down with Dr. Biden comes nearly three months after he revealed that he had become a U.S. citizen.

"For me, this is monumental," France wrote on Instagram at the time. "It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional."

For the big day, France wore a navy blazer, cuffed blue jeans and a pair of black sneakers. Also present for the monumental moment was France's husband, Rob, and the two made sure to snap a shot in front of a United States flag.

Image zoom Tan France and his husband, Rob, when the Queer Eye star became a U.S. citizen Tan France Instagram

Rob later expressed his excitement for his husband by commenting on the post: "FINALLY!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭."

France also posed in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building sign to show off his accomplishment.

As an official U.S. citizen, one of the first things France said he would do vote in the 2020 election. "And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation," he wrote.

"Here and now, I give you my word," Biden, 77, said in his acceptance speech. "If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst."

One week later, Trump, 74, accepted the Republican Party's nomination at the Republic National Convention.