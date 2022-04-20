Queer Eye Stars Honor Tan France's 39th Birthday with Sweet Tributes: 'Happy for Your Happiness'

'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Says You'll Get to Know the Fab Five Even More in Season 3

Tan France's Queer Eye castmates are celebrating him on his birthday.

France turned 39 on Wednesday, and his castmates helped him ring in the big day with loving tributes for him on Instagram.

Kicking things off, Jonathan Van Ness shared a carousel of photos filled with fun-filled moments the pair have shared over the years. The 35-year-old JVN creator led with a pic of the entire Queer Eye cast posing shirtless together.

"Happiest birthday to Tannay Bannany!" he began. "This first pic always makes me lol bc your lips are so perfect it physically hurts me. I love you and am so happy for your happiness and just love love you and your fam so so much!"

Van Ness added, "Can't wait to facetime you 80,000 times a year from here until forever @tanfrance ❤️."

Bobby Berk then posted several hilarious shots of France holding a wombat — and poked fun at his castmate's face in the pics as well.

"Happy birthday Tanny! Love you!" wrote Berk, 40. "Looking through our photos I couldn't help but post these that I don't think I've ever noticed before 😂."

Antoni Porowski, meanwhile, shared a video of himself putting on a skit with Lego versions of the Queer Eye crew. "Happy Birthday tannay I made u this movie hope u like it ❤️," the 38-year-old captioned the hilarious clip.

Queer Eye Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty

Outside of filming the Netflix hit, the Fab Five guys have maintained a close friendship. Van Ness has raved about the group's bond, equating it to a "fraternity."

"It's like a fraternity," he told Bustle in 2018. "I was always a GDI [a goddamn independent], and so I never would've fancied myself a fraternity person, but this is the cutest fraternity."

France, for his part, has said he immediately bonded with Karamo Brown.

Queer Eye Season 5 Queer Eye | Credit: Netflix

"At the cocktail mixer, he came over to say hello. He has a very sexy voice, and was dressed very well," he recalled to Glamour in 2018. "I just thought, I like you. There's something about you that's cool."

Also, France told the publication about his "very close" friendship with Van Ness.