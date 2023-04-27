'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Head to New Orleans — and Make Over a Frat House! — in First Trailer for Season 7 (Exclusive)

PEOPLE's exclusive debut of the Queer Eye season 7 trailer sees Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness helping more people — and crying plenty of tears in the process

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 27, 2023 08:30 AM

Prepare for beignets, hurricanes and a whole lot of self-love as the Fab Five take on New Orleans in the newest season of Queer Eye!

In PEOPLE's exclusive premiere of the Queer Eye season 7 trailer, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness travel to Louisiana to help their latest round of residents, including the brothers of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

"There's flies everywhere!" hairstylist Jonathan, 36, screams while taking a look around the frat house.

Elsewhere in the trailer, a New Orleans educator tells Antoni, 39, that she doesn't like avocados.

"I'm going to try not to take that one personally," the food and wine expert jokingly responds.

Queer Eye. (L to R) Antoni Porowski, Michael Richard in episode 707 of Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Another moment sees the group reacting to a queer couple they want to help.

"Since they've been together, Rachel has seen Stephanie become a shell of her former, once-confidence self," Bobby, 41, tells the Fab Five in the car.

"No!" Jonathan cries out, before a clip of Tan, 40, is shown gently asking one person in the couple, "Are you ashamed of your homosexuality?"

Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France in Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

That same person is then featured crying in a confessional, telling cameras: "It has been very, very hard."

Jonathan also teases that "one of my biggest makeovers in Queer Eye history" takes place this season.

"Everybody check your toxic masculinity at the door. You get a makeover! You get a makeover! Yes hunny!" Jonathan says, later admitting through tears, "No one has ever made me cry like this on this f---ing TV show before."

Queer Eye. (L to R) Jonathan Van Ness, Dan Stein in episode 705 of Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Karamo, 42, gets emotional too, telling a group of guys in the clip: "As men, we hold everything inside and it just starts to eat away at you." He later declares, "OK, I've dried my eyes. Now let's go party!"

Like in season's past, the Fab 5 will successfully transform the lives of the residents by the end of their time in New Orleans, with many of them later expressing their sincere gratitude to the group.

"You have opened my soul," says one woman to a crying Bobby and Karamo.

"I've never experienced a moment like this," one emotional man says as another woman admits, "I've never felt so seen in my whole life."

By the end of the clip, Antoni reminds viewers what the show has always been about at its core: "Everybody wants to feel special, everybody wants to be loved," he says.

Queer Eye. (L to R) Ray Walker, Tan France in episode 703 of Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

With Queer Eye moving from Austin to New Orleans this season, the show adopted the tagline: "From beignets to ben-yay!"

Antoni joked on Instagram at the time, "Don't be fooled by the tagline we are still making over people and not donuts."

Season 7 of Queer Eye premieres May 12 on Netflix.

