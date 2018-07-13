Queer Eye Is Coming Back! The Fab Five Heads to the Midwest for Season 3

Still recovering from the emotional rollercoaster of binge-watching Queer Eye season 2? Well, get ready for some seriously good news!

Queer Eye has officially been confirmed for a third season on Netflix.

And you better believe that Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness will return for more confidence-building makeovers.

After tackling the South in seasons 1 and 2, the Fab Five is heading to the Midwest. The upcoming season is set to begin production in Kansas City, Missouri, later this summer.

RELATED: Queer Eye Fan-Favorite AJ Marries Boyfriend Andre After Coming Out on Netflix Show

Queer Eye Spencer Heyfron

The Fab Five and Netflix announced the news on their social media, sharing an animated video of the crew on a road trip to meet their “next guy.”

The news comes just one day after Queer Eye received an impressive four Emmy nominations, including one for best structured reality program.

France posted a video of himself dancing with Van Ness to celebrate the nods.

And if the upcoming season is anything like the last, fans will no doubt be grabbing tissues after watching Berk, Brown, France, Van Ness and Porowski transform the lives of those around them.

Season 3 of Queer Eye debuts on Netflix in 2019.