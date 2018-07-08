Queer Eye Season 2 Couple William and Shannan Get Married in Intimate Sunrise Beach Ceremony

They got engaged on season 2 of Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye. And now, William Mahnken and Shannan Eller have officially walked down the aisle and said their “I dos.”

The couple, who appeared on the episode titled “A Decent Proposal,” got married on June 13 in a sunrise beach ceremony in Amelia Island, Florida.

Mahnken — who was made-ver by Fab 5 members Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski on the show — shared a photo of he and his new wife to Instagram on Saturday, calling her his “best friend.”

Though the Queer Eye boys helped Mahnken with his proposal, neither of them were able to make it for their big day. Mahnken said in his caption that he and Eller had a “small, private ceremony” which was officiated by friend Deborah Ramey.”

The official Queer Eye Instagram account also shared a photo from the wedding.

“Congratulations William and Shannan!” they wrote in their caption. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both.”

That last line was a callback to Mahnken’s proposal, which was seen on the show. He had taken his then-girlfriend to an outdoor movie screening where he surprised her with a humorous and tender homemade video, filmed as he struggled to come up with a new word to describe the love he had for her.

In the end, Mahnken found the perfect word for Eller and surprised her with it when he proposed: “Shannon.”

This isn’t the first time the Fab 5’s intervention has lead to a couple tying the knot.

In season 1, they helped Tom Jackson rekindle his romance with ex-wife Abby Parr, the two marrying in March in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Fellow season 1 subject AJ Brown also revealed during a Netflix “FYSee” event that he married his boyfriend, Andrey.

Both seasons of Queer Eye are currently streaming on Netflix.