The Fab Five is back!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness will return for more confidence-building makeovers for the second season of Queer Eye, premiering June 15 on Netflix.

Set to the new theme song remixed by Betty Who, the trailer states: “Your best friends are back! Transforming more lives, giving you all the feels,” later adding, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

This season, audiences will be introduced to the reboot’s first female subject, Tammye, a school teacher and cancer survivor who’s in the midst of planning her church’s homecoming, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We have a really special treat, you guys — we’re doing a lady!” Berk, who specializes in interior design, says to the group.

“I haven’t done a lady in years,” Porowski, who specializes in food and wine, jokingly responds as Berk quips: “Personally, I’ve never done a lady.”

Later, Berk tells viewers, “Who would’ve thought a bunch of gays would come to build a community center for a church?”

Queer Eye will also address the importance of inclusivity as the series will introduce fans to Skyler, a trans man who weeks earlier had a life-and body-altering surgery.

“People are going to know they can thrive and succeed because of you,” Brown, who specializes in culture, tells Skyler in an emotional scene from the trailer.

Fans will no doubt be grabbing tissues in the upcoming installment, but there are also a handful of joyous moments — including a surprise proposal!

Season 2 of Queer Eye debuts June 15 on Netflix.