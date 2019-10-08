The Fab Five Are Going International! Queer Eye Releases Heartwarming First Look at Season in Japan

They’re in Japan!

Queer Eye has released the first look at their special four-episode season We’re in Japan and as expected — it’s a tear-jerker.

The clip opens up with Tan France excitedly asking Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk “Are you guys ready?” but in Japanese of course.

The men excitedly yell out “Yes!”

From there, The Fab Five express their elation over being in Tokyo by hilariously dancing in the middle of the famed Shibuya Crossing with their guide – model and actress Kiko Mizuhara.

“I cannot wait to roll up our gorgeous little gay sleeves and get this ball rolling,” Van Ness, 32, says in the clip as they eat sushi and immerse themselves in Japanese culture.

Image zoom Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France

Viewers then see the men meet their four heroes.

First up is Makoto, 35, a “shy radio personality” who explains he want to transform “from a rock to a psychedelic flower” in hopes of reconnecting with his wife.

“If you want to keep her as your wife, you have to give her a reason to stay,” France, 36, tells Makoto as he breaks down into tears.

The men also help Yoko, 57, a hospice nurse, who has given up on “being a woman” to help others.

Brown, 38, explains in the trailer that she gave up “every room in her home for a patient.”

“I want to get back in touch with myself,” Yoko says.

Next is Kan, 27, a gay man, who is struggling with the idea of introducing his boyfriend to his family.

Lastly, there is Kae, 23, an artist who has been bullied most of her life.

“I think I can finally be proud of myself, and I’m really grateful,” Kae says fighting back tears following her makeover.

Image zoom Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown

The special season of Queer Eye was announced in January.

Netflix shared that The Fab Five will be jetting off to Asia to lend their expertise to “local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes.”

In addition, Ness, France, Brown, Berk, 38, and Porowski will get to learn first hand about cuisine, fashion, design and grooming.

The installment will air following the show’s third season.

“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and The Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever,” Creator and Executive Producer David Collins said.

“Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan premieres on Netflix on Nov. 1.