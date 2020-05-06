Watch Queer Eye 's OG Fab Five Compete Against the Netflix Stars on Celebrity Family Feud

Carson Kressley "can't wait to mop the floor" with the experts from Netflix's Queer Eye as he and the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy stars face off against the newbies in the season 6 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud.

"Are you ready for some big news?" Kressley, 50, says in a teaser for the upcoming episode, appearing to be on a Zoom call.

"I just scored some 2-ply!" Kressley says, poking fun at the struggle to find toilet paper amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

He then throws the toilet paper roll behind him to reveal "bigger news" and adds Bobby Berk to the call.

"Bobby! Hey! I wanted you to be here when we told everyone that the OG Queer Eyes are going to be taking on the new class on the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud," Kressley announces.

Image zoom Byron Cohen/ABC

"I can't wait to mop the floor with your cute little buns," Kressley tells Berk, who is confident his team will win.

"Oh honey, that's really cute that you think you're going to win, but we surveyed 100 people and they all think we're gonna win," Berk, 38, quips back.

Kressley then adds the other OG Queer Eye Fab Five to the call as "reinforcement."

"Not only are we going to win, but we're going to look real good doing it," Jai Rodriguez says while slapping a name tag on his chest as Ted Allen reveals he can't stop baking "quarantine bread."

Berk then takes over the call to say, "My boys, we're ready to steal," as Tan France and season 4 hero Wesley Hamilton hop on.

"The guys and I have been training hard for this," Hamilton says while lifting weights.

Image zoom Byron Cohen/ABC

Image zoom Byron Cohen/ABC

"Antoni and Jonathan are in full on feud prep mode, but do not get too cocky. We all know that there is only one person who gets to decide the true winner" France explains in reference to none other than the show's host: Steve Harvey.

Hamilton will be stepping in for Karamo Brown on the new class team alongside Berk, France, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski against Kressley, Allen and the other OGs Kyan Douglas and Thom Filicia.

The episode airs May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.