The Queer Eye Guys — and Avocados — Are the Stars of New Music Video for Show's Theme Song

Ahead of the second season premiere of Queer Eye, the hit Netflix series’ theme song has gotten a reboot — and the fab five are shaking their groove things in the accompanying music video.

The track, “All Things,” is a revamped version of the theme from the original 2003 to 2007 series, now preformed Betty Who.

Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk all appear in the clip, dancing in front of an array of colorful, rainbow backgrounds.

Porowski pokes fun at his love of avocados, clutching the fruit as more rain around him while he wears a crop top sweatshirt (yass henny!).

Netflix

Also in the clip, Van Ness touches up his tresses with a hair dryer, before the whole cast hops into a totally bedazzled pickup truck and heads off to change some lives.

RELATED: Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski on His ‘Fluid’ Sexuality: ‘I’ve Never Really Had a Label for Myself’

Netflix

New episodes of Queer Eye hit Netflix on Friday, June 15. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new episodes will feature the show’s first female and trans male subjects.