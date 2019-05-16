Turns out, isn’t wasn’t friendship at first sight for all the Queer Eye men.

Karamo Brown recently admitted that he and Antoni Porowski didn’t initially hit it off when they began filming season 1 in 2018, saying the two had an “extreme amount of conflict.”

“My castmate from Queer Eye, Antoni, people didn’t know that we had an extreme amount of conflict,” he told E! News. “We did not talk to each other at all during season 1, even though we were shooting together.”

Brown said there was a “third party” who was making it difficult for the two men to bond with one another.

“Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved and once that third party got involved, he and I couldn’t even talk to each other. We were too busy hearing rumors of what this third party was spreading about both of us,” Karamo said.

The two also addressed their brief clash on the first episode of Brown’s new podcast, KARAMO a podcast, where Porowski served as the first guest.

The men explained that on top of hearing rumors about one another, they were “thrust” into an “extreme, odd situation” working “80 hours a week” with strangers, making things even more difficult.

But once they addressed the toxic third party and adjusted to their new schedule, Porowski and Brown were able to reconcile their differences to evolve into the friendship that they share now.

And the pair made sure to never let their personal conflict inhibit their work with the heroes on the show.

“No matter what we were going through, our intention on camera was always to help out heroes,” Brown said on his podcast. “And I respected this so much about Anotni, and I believe he respected this about me because we would be going through something, but once it was about this other person we put out issues aside and said let’s help.”

“So it wasn’t that we were being fake on camera, we knew there was a greater purpose, and a greater mission, outside of the B.S. we had going on behind the cameras,” he added.

Season 3 of Queer Eye is now streaming on Netflix.