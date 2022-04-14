Queer Eye's Karamo Brown to Host His Own Daytime Talk Show: 'It Was My Dream'

Karamo Brown, who has previously guest-hosted Maury, will soon be taking over daytime TV with a self-titled talk show of his own.

The Queer Eye star's talk show has been sold in 90 percent of the U.S. for a fall 2022 premiere, Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Karamo is slated to air on stations including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland.

"Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre's icons Sally, Donahue and Maury," Brown, 41, said.

According to the release, Karamo will dive into various topics such as "infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics" with the author's "enthusiastic, charismatic, and fresh voice" as the driving force behind the series. The show's studio audience will also play a major role on the show by offering "outrageous audience opinions" and "probing questions" for the show's guests.

"Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons," Wilson said in a statement. "Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life's dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience."

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions — the team behind The Steve Wilkos Show, The Jerry Springer Show, Judge Jerry and Maury — will produce.

"Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country," Wilson continued.

Brown, Queer Eye's popular culture expert, said his biggest goal for the show is "to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life."